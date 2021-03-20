The Dubai Health Authority has decided to allow all hospitals and one-day surgery centers licensed by it to resume conducting elective and non-essential surgeries, as of March 21, according to the rules and regulations in force by the authority.

The authority said in a circular issued today: In view of what is required by the public interest and for the purpose of meeting patients’ needs of various medical activities and health care, and taking into account adherence to all precautionary and preventive measures related to health and safety, it has been decided to allow all hospitals and one-day surgery centers licensed by the Dubai Health Authority to resume performing operations. Elective and non-essential surgery as of March 21, according to the rules and regulations in force by the authority.

The authority stressed that hospitals must adhere to the rate of family work and provide the required beds in the internal and intensive care departments for cases of Covid 19 patients, whenever the case requires and according to what has been previously pledged in this regard, and to require all health facilities and health professionals to take all necessary to ensure full compliance with what is stated in this The decision to avoid any legal accountability.





