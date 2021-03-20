The Dubai Health Authority has decided to allow all hospitals and one-day surgery centers licensed by it to resume performing elective and unnecessary surgeries, as of March 21, according to the rules and regulations in force by the authority.

In a circular issued yesterday, the authority said that in view of the requirements of the public interest and the purpose of meeting the needs of patients from various medical activities and health care, and taking into account adherence to all precautionary and preventive measures related to health and safety, it was decided to allow all hospitals and one-day surgery centers licensed by the authority to resume the procedure Elective and non-essential surgeries as of March 21, according to the rules and regulations in force by the authority. The authority stressed that hospitals must adhere to the bed occupancy rate and provide the required beds in the internal and intensive care departments for cases of “Covid-19” patients, whenever the case requires, and according to what was previously pledged in this regard.





