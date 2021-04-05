Resumption of the Renaissance Dam negotiations in Kinshasa

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan resumed in Kinshasa negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, as the conference ends on Monday.

The foreign and water ministers met in these three countries in the presence of the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, who has held the rotating presidency of the African Union since February.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in a statement to Egyptian media, “These negotiations are considered a final opportunity that the three countries must seize in order to reach an agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam in the coming months and before the next flood season.”

Shoukry added that Egypt “negotiated over ten years with a sincere political will in order to reach an agreement that would achieve its development goals for Ethiopia and at the same time preserve the rights and interests of the two downstream countries.”

He continued, “If all parties have political will and good intentions, then we will be able to reach the desired agreement that will open broad horizons for cooperation and integration between the countries of the region and their peoples.”

For his part, the Congolese president said, “The Kinshasa meeting aims to launch a new dynamic.”

“I invite all of you to a new start, to open several windows of hope, to seize all opportunities and to light the torch of hope again,” he added, welcoming the participants’ determination to “search together for African solutions to African problems.”

US Ambassador Michael Hammer also attended the opening of the meeting, which was presented as “the Kinshasa Ministerial Conference to continue the tripartite negotiations” on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.