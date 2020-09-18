Four months after the end of confinement, then intended to curb the spread of the epidemic, the virus is regaining ground, to such an extent that France is wondering if a second wave is preparing. Several indicators seem to point in this direction. Starting with the number of positive cases which has recorded a steady increase: nearly 10,000 (9,784 cases to be exact) in 24 hours, according to figures from Wednesday evening. In the first week of September, there were 47,294 confirmed cases, a 20% increase from the end of August.

This indicator should however be taken with caution. It is to be related to the number of tests. In the spring, health authorities were only testing severe and hospitalized cases. Today, massive screening is the government’s flagship strategy to fight the epidemic. And this capacity has increased significantly lately. In mid-June, 215,000 tests were carried out per week. We now exceed a million. Difficult, therefore, to compare.

This indicator is of particular concern to the authorities. But, more worrying still, this increase is starting to be felt in hospitals, with the frequent reappearance of more serious cases, even if the coronavirus continues to affect young people (under 40) more at this time. For the seventh consecutive week, the weekly number of new hospitalizations for Covid-19 is increasing in all regions. The same trend is observed for intensive care admissions, which increased by 37% between the end of August and the beginning of September. Thus, over the last seven days, 2,976 Covid patients have been hospitalized, including 508 in intensive care. For comparison, a month ago, there were daily nearly 200 hospitalizations and around thirty intensive care admissions.

Admittedly, we remain well below the levels reached during the peak of the epidemic, at the end of March-beginning of April, with 7,000 patients in intensive care. But the big fear is that the machine will get carried away and hospitals will end up being overwhelmed. “Although the levels of hospitalization and intensive care admissions remain moderate, the progression of these indicators is worrying (…). The risk of an intensification of the spread of the virus in populations at risk raises fears of an increase in hospitalizations in the near future ”, alerted Public Health France in its weekly bulletin of September 10. The agency was doing “State of a ‘viral circulation’ who continues to grow, leading to a marked deterioration in the situation ”. “If the dynamics of the epidemic continues, the number of weekly confirmed cases will double in 14 days”, she warned.

We do not go beyond 7 days of forecast. And, to this day, we are not good … Antoine Flahault, epidemiologist

“We don’t have the means to predict the future”, likes to repeat Antoine Flahault, epidemiologist and director of the Institute of Global Health at the Faculty of Medicine of Geneva. “We are not going beyond 7 days of forecast. And, to this day, we are not good. We stay on the same exponential curve. “ On September 15, 7,852 new cases were identified in France. As of September 23, forecasts are for 10,348 cases.

Myocardial infarction

Another worrying signal: the evolution of mortality. On Wednesday, 46 Covid patients died in hospital, against 37 the day before. “On the surface, the number of deaths linked to Covid seems relatively stable. But we have almost tripled the daily mortality in a short month “, notes the researcher, fully aware that we are far from the 2,126 deaths recorded on average between March 1 and April 30. Another element of comparison: myocardial infarction is the cause of 90 deaths per day. “What is paradoxical, he continues, is that the dynamic is not the same as in the spring, when there was a concomitant increase in positive cases, severe forms requiring hospitalization and deaths – this is what is happening in Israel and United States, which undoubtedly deconfined too early. In France, between March and May, the case fatality rate (ratio between the number of deaths and the number of people who have been inf ctées – Editor’s note) was 20%. Today it is less than 1%. For a simple reason: the majority of reported cases concern people under the age of 40. “

A hardening of measures

So what can we expect for the coming weeks? Antoine Flahault sees two possible scenarios. One, pessimistic; the other, optimistic. In the first case, “We are looking under the iceberg. We are witnessing the foundation of an epidemic wave which is likely to reach the whole of the country, and Europe, within a few weeks, with the arrival of the cold season. If we start with a more optimistic scenario, it could be that it goes down and that it rises without a big wave throughout the winter. “ Knowing that we are still far from collective immunity (percentage of a given population that is immunized / protected against an infection), estimated in Europe at around 10%. “We must do everything to prepare in the best possible way”, concludes the director of the Institute of Global Health.

Whether it is a simple rebound or a second wave, the government has already started to prepare the spirits for a hardening of health constraints. Last week, Jean Castex presented the new strategy “Territorialized”, which means that any new anti-Covid measure will be announced by the prefects. Starting this Thursday, the Minister of Health will make an official weekly update to detail the situation and the government’s policy. “All transparency” will be given “On the numbers” contaminations, “Department by department”, assured the Head of State, who again warned that the virus would continue to rage ” During months “ in France. “It is running faster and faster in some departments, which leads the government to tighten the rules a bit”, he added, encouraging the French to ” hang on ” before “Better days”.

Alexandra Chaignon