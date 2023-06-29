Federal taxes on fuels return to full rates from Thursday (June 29)

The increase in federal taxes on fuels as of Thursday (29.Jun.2023) will cause yet another increase in gas station pumps. A survey by Fecombustíveis (National Federation of Trade in Fuels and Lubricants) estimates that the price of a liter of gasoline will rise by R$ 0.34 for the final consumer with the resumption of the previous rates.

The reason is the end of validity this Wednesday (June 28) of the MP (provisional measure) edited in February by the president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) which stipulated partial PIS/Cofins rates on gasoline, ethanol and CNG. The measure also kept Cide at zero on gasoline. With this, the collection of these taxes returns to normal.

The expectation was that the full collection of PIS/Cofins would return only on July 1, as stipulated in MP 1,163/2023. As the measure was not voted on and expires on this 4th (June 28), the reenactment was brought forward by two days, as reported to the Power360 Fecombustíveis, CBIE (Brazilian Infrastructure Center) and IBP (Brazilian Petroleum Institute).

The price of gasoline should increase by R$0.27 due to the new PIS/Cofins rate and another R$0.07 and due to the return of Cide, totaling an impact of R$0.34 per liter, according to calculations by the Fefuels. In the case of ethanol, the estimated impact is R$ 0.22 per liter. Already the price of CNG should rise 9.25%.

UNDERSTAND

PIS/Cofins was zeroed in June 2022 in an attempt by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to contain the rise in fuel prices on the eve of the election. The measure, which expired on January 1st, was renewed by Lula for two months, keeping taxes zero in January and February.

Faced with the impact on public accounts, the government decided to partially resume collection with MP 1,163, of February 28, for four months. After that, it would return to collect the taxes in full.

Today, the partial PIS/Cofins is equivalent to R$ 0.47 per liter of gasoline, while the full rate that will be resumed is R$ 0.69. In the case of ethanol, the rate changes from the current R$ 0.02 to R$ 0.24 per liter.

The Cide (Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain), zeroed since the truck drivers’ strike in the government of Michel Temer (PT), will also be resumed, with a rate of R$ 0.1 per liter of gasoline.

COMPENSATION

In May, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, signaled that Petrobras could carry out a further reduction in refinery prices to help contain the expected increase with the end of the MP. However, the oil company has not yet announced a readjustment in the prices practiced until this 4th (28.jun).

According to Adriano Pires, managing partner of the CBIE, this type of negative readjustment by Petrobras would be possible at the moment, since the exchange rate has been falling and the price of a barrel of oil is low.

“We have to see what the government will do. The luck is that the exchange rate has dropped and oil is oscillating downwards, which can help reduce prices at the refinery. That is, the tax is returning at an appropriate time. I believe that, if it weren’t for this current scenario, the government would be trying to renew the MP“, it says.

The return of federal taxes adds to the increase in ICMS, a state tax that has a single rate since June 1. The measure caused fuel prices to rise in 20 states.