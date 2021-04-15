On Thursday, talks on the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5 + 1 group resumed.

This round of talks, hosted by the Austrian capital Vienna, comes after Tehran announced, on Tuesday, its decision to enrich uranium to a purity of 60 percent.

The United States and European countries that signed the agreement warned that this decision is inconsistent with efforts to revive the agreement from which Washington withdrew three years ago.

Senior diplomats met, in principle, on Thursday to set the course for the round of talks to save the deal.

Two expert-level working groups have resumed their discussions and are seeking to define what sanctions Washington can lift, as well as the obligations Iran must fulfill.

“At the moment, I think the Nuclear Working Group is much more advanced, much more advanced, than the one concerned with lifting sanctions,” Wang Chun, the Chinese ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters after the joint committee meeting of senior officials.

“Therefore, we must, at the present time, move away from all obstructive factors and move forward as quickly as possible in the work of negotiations, especially by focusing on lifting sanctions,” he added.