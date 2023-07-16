Two engineers at the Sharara field told Reuters that the field’s operation had partially resumed, with production of 30,000 barrels per day out of the usual 290,000, adding that production would return to normal on Sunday morning.

The Sharara field is one of the largest oil-producing fields in Libya, with a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

He was a frequent target of protesters in the midst of political disputes.

The field is located in the Murzuq Basin in southern Libya and is managed by the Libyan National Oil Corporation through Akakus Company with the Spanish companies Repsol, France’s Total, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor.

As for the El Feel field, it has a production of 70,000 barrels per day and is managed by the Mellitah Oil and Gas Company, as part of a joint venture between the National Oil Corporation and the Italian company, Eni.

The El Sharara and El Feel fields, as well as Field 108, were closed by the Zwai tribe in protest of the kidnapping of former Finance Minister Faraj Boumtari.

In a message to Reuters on Saturday, the leader of the Al-Zway Al-Senussi Al-Haliq tribe confirmed the release of Boumtari, who was kidnapped after his arrival at Mitiga airport on Tuesday.

The United Nations Mission in Libya said in a tweet on Twitter that it “reiterates its call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained, including civilians, activists, political figures and members of the security apparatus.”

The Oil Ministry also said that closing oil fields could lead to a declaration of force majeure.

The ministry added, in a statement, that “loss of confidence in the sustainability of supplying the global market with Libyan oil results in Libyan oil remaining without marketing or decreasing demand for it.”