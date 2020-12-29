“The ship is stopping over in Marseille and will leave in ten days” towards the east of the Mediterranean, announced Tuesday, December 29 on franceinfo Sophie Beau, director general of the NGO SOS Méditerranée, which charters the Ocean Viking, released on December 21 from the Italian port where it was held, officially for problems of security. The 10-day period before resuming operations corresponds to the necessary quarantine imposed on the crew, to avoid the appearance of Covid-19 on board, explains the NGO.

franceinfo: Where are you in the preparation of the ship?

Sophie Beau: The Ocean Viking has just arrived in Marseille, this Sunday, it is on a stopover. This evening begins the quarantine of the teams that will be on board. It will last ten days and then leave for the central Mediterranean Sea. It is a team of rescuers and logisticians. In any case, it is necessary to prevent the Covid from coming on board. This is a matter of concern because we must not stop our rescue operations because of the epidemic. We have 9 sailors and 22 rescuers and medical teams.

Why had Italy blocked the ship during these 5 months?

The pretext invoked was the non-respect of safety standards. A completely new fact, because the previous checks had not raised any problems. Since April a new doctrine has been put in place by the Italian coast guard. Their argument was to say that the ship should be able to accommodate hundreds of passengers, while we are transporting castaways. However, additional arrangements have been made in the event of abandonment of the vessel to be able to meet these requirements.

What has happened in recent months in the Mediterranean Sea?

The situation remains dramatic in the central Mediterranean. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has recorded 1,108 deaths from the shipwrecks. Most migrants have disappeared between Libya and Italy, it is the deadliest migratory axis in the world. Libya is a living hell for migrants, in a country subject to political chaos. Slavery, rape, torture, ransoms … The migrants who pass through there take to the sea to escape this situation. For them, it is about fleeing Libyan hell.