Colombian President Iván Duque during the announcement of the deployment of two army battalions to restore order in the department of Arauca| Photo: EFE/Presidency of Colombia

The year 2022 began violently on the Colombia-Venezuela border, with increased tension between groups that already faced each other intensely in the last decade.

Over the weekend, at least 24 people died in clashes between Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) dissidents and National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas in municipalities in the Colombian department of Arauca, on the border with Venezuela.

Juan Carlos Villate, attorney of justice for the city of Tame, said in an interview with W Radio that the dead included intermediate commanders of the FARC dissidents, others from the ELN and “sympathizers, militiamen or civilians who were identified as militants or political leaders of a organization declared as a military target”.

Villate added that the escalation of violence was due to a conflict between the ELN and the 10th front of FARC dissidents, “who have openly declared war.” “It all started with ELN operations in the populous centers, detaining people, murdering some of them, and bodies gradually appearing,” the prosecutor said.

According to the daily El Colombiano, the trigger for the wave of violence in Arauca was the assassination of the deputy leader of an ELN front, Álvaro Padilla Tarazona, known as Mazamorro, which took place in Venezuela at the end of last year.

He was reportedly killed by members of the 10th front of the FARC dissidents, who report to Gentil Duarte, head of the so-called Southeast Bloc and who is said to be behind the deaths of two dissident leaders, Darío Velázquez, known as El Paisa, and Henry Castellanos , the Romaña, also performed in Venezuela.

Also according to El Colombiano, Mazamorro’s death would have led to a rupture in the alliance between FARC and ELN dissidents and to a bloody dispute for control of the Colombia-Venezuela border and drug trafficking routes in Venezuelan territory.

With the death of another ELN commander, nicknamed Carramán, the guerrilla group interrupted the crossing of the Arauca River, which divides the two countries. The Colombian government sent two army battalions to restore order in the region.

Between 2006 and 2010, the FARC and the ELN were in conflict in Arauca and the Venezuelan state of Apure, a clash that, according to a Human Rights Watch report, killed at least 868 civilians and displaced more than 58,000 people from their homes in the Colombian department. (almost 25% of the region’s population at the time).

In 2010, the two groups established a ceasefire, which was maintained with dissent after the FARC signed a peace agreement with the Colombian government in 2016, and has now been broken.

One complicating factor is Caracas’ protection of FARC dissidents and ELN guerrillas, a charge refuted by dictator Nicolás Maduro and reaffirmed on Monday (3) by Colombian President Iván Duque. “As everyone knows, these groups operate freely on Venezuelan territory with the consent and protection of the dictatorial regime,” he declared.

Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino responded on Twitter calling Duque “Colombia’s worst president.” “Who is to blame for Colombia’s ills? Continuing to point to Venezuela for the centuries-old violence bred in its bowels will never take the blame from them, until the situation changes and the Colombian oligarchy is replaced by a government of social commitment”, he criticized.