In coordination between the Ministry of Education and the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in the Emirate of Ajman, it was decided to resume school activities in private schools in the Emirate of Ajman, provided that the capacity for students and workers does not exceed 50%, while adhering to all precautionary measures and measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The decision to resume the study comes within a comprehensive plan based on educational institutions ’commitment to precautionary measures and preventive measures, in the interest of the Ministry of Education and the local emergency, crisis and disaster team to secure the health and safety of students, while closely following the developments of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, Covid 19, to ensure the highest safety and protection standards. For students, and for all workers in the educational field, including educational and administrative staff and aid workers, which gives schools flexibility to respond to the requirements of change.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

