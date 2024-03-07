Capitals (Union, Agencies)

The delegation of the Palestinian factions left the Egyptian capital, Cairo, after holding consultations regarding the truce in the Gaza Strip, and talks on a ceasefire will resume next week.

Egyptian sources said: “Consultations are continuing between all parties to reach a truce before the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.”

The Egyptian sources explained that the Palestinian factions are requesting guarantees for a comprehensive ceasefire, after the end of the first phase of the truce, noting that the Palestinians are also keen on the return of the displaced to northern Gaza, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces in various stages, and a greater flow of aid. The Egyptian sources said that the mediation countries will seek to hold a new round of negotiations to bridge the gaps between the two parties, to reach a ceasefire agreement before the month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States still believes that the obstacles to the talks aimed at a temporary ceasefire are not insurmountable, and that it is possible to reach an agreement. Miller stated, during a press conference, that Israel had put an important proposal on the table, and added: “We still believe that the obstacles are not insurmountable, and that it is possible to reach an agreement, so we will continue to press to achieve an agreement.”

In response to a question about whether he agreed with the description of the talks as having reached a dead end, Miller said, “They are continuing.”

In response to a question about the availability of any alternative plan for the United States if the ceasefire talks collapse, Miller said, “Washington is working to reach a truce agreement.” He added: “We are pushing towards a successful conclusion to these talks.”

On the security front, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that Israel will continue its military attack in Gaza, despite increasing international pressure, including on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.