The military leaders of both the United States and China held talks via video link on Thursday for the first time in more than a year, according to the Pentagon. The two major powers decided last November to resume communications between their armed forces, and US Chief of Staff Charles Brown and his Chinese counterpart Liu Chenli spoke to each other on Thursday via video link.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that Brown emphasized the importance of exchanges to avoid miscalculation and potential risks associated with military operations.

This is the first phone call from Liu to Brown, who has been in office since last September. Ryder described the development as “positive.” The United States and China are trying to stabilize their tense relations.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in San Francisco in mid-November. Washington has previously complained on several occasions that the usual direct military contacts with Beijing have been halted and that this could lead to serious misunderstandings and miscalculations.

Beijing, for example, has rejected requests for talks at the level of defense ministers. Washington has long warned that communication between the two countries' militaries is crucial to the responsible management of relations.