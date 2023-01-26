Genoa – From Cape Verde in Genoa, the challenge of The Ocean Race is resumed not only at sea but also in the delicate and fundamental path for the safeguard of the oceans which Genoa strongly supported and which for this reason took the name of Genova Process. An important Ocean Summit was held on Sao Vicente Island which was attended by over 300 ocean advocates. Guest of honor the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres. At his side were the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva and the Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa.

All the participants reiterated the need for urgent action in support of the oceans: “We are in the midst of a serious crisis caused by climate change, the accelerated loss of biodiversity and ocean pollution which seriously affects all countries and island nations in a particularly serious way,” said Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Ulisses Correia e Silva.

The rights of the sea

Unanimous support for the action carried out by all the partners of The Ocean Race for the adoption of a Universal Declaration of Ocean Rights by 2030. As part of the Genova Process, the activities include Summits, Innovation Workshops, the One Blue Voice campaign, the Relay4Nature messenger stick and various conferences and collateral initiatives. “The first year – says Antonio Di Natale, marine biologist who sits on the board of the Genova Process – was intense and important. From the Monaco Ocean Week to the first Innovation Workshop in Genoa, passing through the Summit in the Seychelles. And then Cascais, New York, Sharm el Sheik, to get to this very important event that took place in Cape Verde”.

The Secretary General of the United Nations Guterres, in receiving the Nature’s Baton, clearly relaunched the message. “End of the ocean emergency is a race we must win and, by working together, it is a race we can win. As we celebrate something special, the inspiring courage of women and men sailing this grueling round-the-world regatta, we all want to be part of the bigger challenge: ending the ocean emergency and preserving this precious blue gift for our children and grandchildren. “.

Guterres welcomed the commitments made at conferences and meetings over the last 12 months of the Genova Process. “But the race is far from over,” relaunched António Guterres. “We need to make 2023 a year of super action so we can end the ocean emergency once and for all.”

Meeting calendar

The agenda is busy. The next meetings will be in Vancouver (February 2), Genoa (May 3), Aarhus (June 1-2), Genoa (June 27-28) and New York (August 22-24 and September 19-20). The collateral events organized as part of the Genova Process will also be important, such as the conferences in New York (February 2023), Cape Town (February 2023), Panama (March 2023), in addition to the initiatives in each stage of the regatta, up to “ Grand Finale” in Genoa.

Meanwhile the boats entered in the 14th The Ocean Race have already resumed the en route to the “Grand Finale” in Genoa. The fleet of Imoca boats set sail from Cape Verde yesterday, which they will have to race for 4,600 miles boats to Cape Town.

Also in Mindelo, as already happened in Alicante, a huge crowd gathered to greet the intrepid protagonists of the crewed round-the-world sailing tour. Great start for Guyot, with immediate recovery on the first night of Team Holcim-PRB and 11th Hour Racing Team and leap into the lead, on Thursday morning, for Biotherm. The Equator is the next point of geographic significance which, just over a thousand miles away, should be reached within the next couple of days.