New York, Damascus (Al Ittihad, agencies)

The United Nations is expected to resume the delivery of aid to northwestern Syria through a border crossing with Turkey.

Aid deliveries from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa crossing stopped in July, after Western powers failed to agree to extend a UN Security Council mandate to continue the operation.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General, said yesterday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the understanding with Damascus regarding the use of the Bab al-Hawa crossing for 6 months. The Bab al-Hawa crossing has been used by the United Nations since 2014, with a mandate from the UN Security Council.

The conditions that Damascus set for the United Nations in July included limiting the delivery of aid to the Syrian Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

A letter dated August 5 sent by Martin Griffiths, the UN Emergency Relief and Humanitarian Coordinator, to the Syrian ambassador to the international organization, Bassam Sabbagh, stated that “the UN may need to deal with various actors in northwestern Syria while carrying out relief operations.” ».

The letter also stated that “the Red Cross and the Syrian Red Crescent do not have a sufficient presence in northwest Syria to allow them to carry out such humanitarian work.”

In a letter dated Aug. 6, Sabbagh thanked Griffiths for “the clarification on some basic operational procedures” and said that “Syria looks forward to the participation of the Syrian Red Cross and Red Crescent when conditions permit.”

A spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations said, “Syria has reaffirmed in the past few days its agreement to use the crossing, and that the agreement will allow the United Nations and its partners to provide cross-border aid in a systematic manner that allows dealing with all parties.”

A spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, “The office is ready to resume relief operations through the Bab al-Hawa crossing as soon as possible.”

An aid worker residing in Damascus told Reuters, “The Syrian message indicated that it accepts the principles of the United Nations, and that aid can now resume through Bab al-Hawa without the new conditions.”

The announcement came as Syria extended its unilateral authorization to use two more border crossings from Turkey to bring in aid. Syria was initially granted the permit following the Feb. 6 earthquake. Tanya Evans, regional director at the International Rescue Committee, said approval for Bab al-Hawa’s use expires in February.

Evans said, “The International Rescue Committee prefers a long-term Security Council resolution because of the security and stability it provides over unilateral and short-term approval from the Syrian government.”