The Tour de France 2022 is over. The Dane Jonas Vingegaard gave Jumbo-Visma the overall victory, but the Dutch team also took the polka dot jersey (with Vingegaard), the green jersey (with Wout van Aert) and six stage victories in addition to the yellow jersey. The white jersey for best youngster went to Tadej Pogacar, the Slovenian Tour winner of 2020 and 2021. View all classifications here.

