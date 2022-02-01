Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Results The turnover of the analysis company Inderes increased by more than a third last year

February 1, 2022
The analysis company, which was listed last autumn, plans to pay a dividend of EUR 0.80 per share.

Analysis company Inderes’ net sales increased by 35.7 percent last year. The company had a turnover of EUR 11.8 million.

The company made an operating profit of EUR 2.0 million.

In its financial statements bulletin, Inderes highlights an EBITA of EUR 2.3 million (previous year: EUR 1.7 million) and an EBITA margin of 19.5 percent (19.9 percent).

The EBITA figure is obtained from the income statement by adding the amortization of intangible assets to the operating profit (EBIT).

Inderes was listed on the First North marketplace last year. Listing costs burdened net income by approximately EUR 0.3 million, the company says.

Inderes government proposes that a dividend of EUR 0.80 per share be paid.

This would correspond to a dividend yield of just under 2% at Monday’s closing price of EUR 40.60.

In Inderes’ IPO in the autumn, the subscription price was EUR 25 per share.

Inderesin Continuing net sales increased by 21.4 percent to EUR 6.1 million. Continuing net sales accounted for 51.2 percent (previous year: 57.3 percent) of net sales.

During 2021, the company provided services to 188 listed companies in Finland and Sweden

The Inderes community has an active membership of 18,000 users to 75,000 during 2021, the company says.

