Results The result of the smart ring company Oura reached a profit in the second year

According to Oura’s late submission of financial statements to the authorities, the company’s turnover swelled sharply in 2020.

Smart ring manufacturer Oura Health’s result rose to profit in the second year, as net sales grew briskly and the company kept its cost growth in check.

The Oulu company submitted its 2020 financial statements to the National Board of Patents and Registration on the last working day of last year.

According to the financial statements, the company’s turnover increased to EUR 57.7 million in the second year from EUR 26.7 million in the previous year. Growth has been brisk, with a turnover of only EUR 1.6 million in 2017.

Operating profit rose to EUR 1.9 million, compared to a loss of EUR 1.4 million in 2019. The operating profit margin, which reflects relative profitability, was 3.2 percent in the second year.

“With the increased net sales, the result was positive, as the growth in net sales exceeded the growth in operating expenses,” the company says in its annual report.

The company solvency is good. The equity ratio was 77.1 percent at the end of 2020, and Oura says that since the end of the financial year, it has raised $ 79.8 million (approximately € 70 million) in the financing round.

The company says it intends to use the funds from the financing round for marketing and product development. For 2021, it said it was aiming for a zero income or a “slight” loss. In October last year, the company released the third version of its smart ring.

The company is one of the most promising Finnish growth companies, but last year angered its customers with delivery difficulties and by changing some of the features of the new smart ring into a monthly fee.

In December, Oura announced that it had been its CEO since 2018 Harpreet Singh Rai to leave office. The search for a new permanent CEO is in progress.

Oura submitted its financial statements to the authorities late. According to the Accounting Act, the financial statements should have been in the trade register by the end of August.

Ouran the number of employees increased in the second year to 187 from 69 in the comparison period.

Research and development expenses increased from EUR 3.7 million in the second year to EUR 6.8 million.

Marketing expenses also increased more than R&D expenses, from EUR 1.9 million to EUR 9.3 million.

Most of the turnover was generated outside the European Union, of which EUR 44.9 million was generated. Net sales from Finland amounted to EUR 5.0 million and from the EU to EUR 7.8 million.