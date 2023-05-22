Home page politics

On May 28, the runoff election in Turkey will be: Erdogan against Kilicdaroglu. Third-place finisher Sinan Ogan could become the kingmaker.

Ankara – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan narrowly missed an absolute majority in Turkey’s 2023 elections. There will be a runoff with Kemal Kilicdaroglu. You can find all the information about the runoff election here.

What were the results of Turkey’s 2023 election?

In the presidential elections in Turkey last Sunday (May 14), incumbent President Erdogan just missed an absolute majority of over 50 percent. His share of the vote was 49.5 percent. The opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, on the other hand, scored 44.8 percent. Sinan Ogan, the third candidate, achieved a share of 5.2 percent.

Was the result surprising?

The result of the presidential election came as a surprise. Although polls had predicted a runoff in advance, Kilicdaroglu was considered the favourite.

What does “runoff” mean?

A run-off election occurs when no candidate in an election achieves the majority required to emerge victorious. In Turkey, one of the candidates would have had to achieve an absolute majority of over 50 percent of the votes cast to remain or become president. Since this did not happen, the candidates who received the most votes will compete again in a runoff.

Who will compete in the runoff election in Turkey?

On May 28, the leader of the AKP, Erdogan, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the left-wing CHP will again face off in Turkey’s run-off election.

What do you need to know about Recep Tayyip Erdogan?

Erdogan (69) grew up in Istanbul as the son of a poor sailor. In his youth he tried to supplement the family income by selling water, sesame rings and candy. He later studied economics. In 1994, the devout Muslim was elected Mayor of Istanbul.

After his former party was banned, Erdogan founded the AKP (Justice and Development Party), an Islamic conservative party. In 2003 he became Prime Minister of Turkey and brought Islam back into politics. In August 2014, Erdogan was elected President of Turkey and shortly thereafter he carried out a wave of arrests of journalists critical of the government.

In July 2016, the Turkish government was threatened by an attempted coup by the military. In response, Erdogan’s government declared a state of emergency, which was extended several times until 2017. The attempted coup also prompted a constitutional amendment that pooled executive powers and increased Erdogan’s influence over the judiciary.

What do you need to know about Kemal Kilicdaroglu?

Kemal Kilicdaroglu is the opposition’s presidential candidate. The 75-year-old politician studied economics and has many years of experience as an accounting expert and in the field of social security. He has been a member of the Turkish Parliament since 2002, where he represents the CHP (Republican People’s Party). In 2010 he was elected leader of his party.

In March 2023, Kilicdaroglu was nominated by the Six Table opposition alliance as a joint candidate for the elections in Turkey. He also receives support from the left-wing party alliance “Alliance for Work and Freedom”, which also includes the pro-Kurdish HDP.

What happens to the third place votes?

The supporters of the third-placed candidate Sinan Ogan (55), who received around 2.8 million votes, played a decisive role in the runoff. The gap between Erdogan and his opponent is about 2.5 million votes.

Sinan Ogan is therefore seen as a “kingmaker” in Turkey’s presidential election. He has not yet decided whether he will position himself behind incumbent Erdogan or challenger Kilicdaroglu in the runoff election on May 28. He is planning talks with both candidates in the coming days in order to then make a decision. For an election recommendation, Ogan is demanding concessions, including a promise to get refugees out of the country.

Who do you think will win in the runoff?

There are no official forecasts yet. A key factor will be how voters decide on Ogan, who didn’t make the runoff. It will also depend on how many voters Kilicdaroglu can remobilize after they may have been disappointed by the first near-defeat that came as a surprise to many supporters.

Observers assume that the majority in parliament could be largely responsible for how the vote will go over the next two weeks. Should Parliament and the President block each other, there is a risk of a government crisis.

How do the candidates rate their chances?

Erdogan is convinced of his forthcoming victory in the upcoming runoff election for the presidency in two weeks. On Tuesday, he announced on Twitter that he would “God willing, achieve a historic success”.

His challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, also showed himself to be self-confident and combative. Interpreting Sunday’s result as a message of change, he stressed on Twitter: “But it is also clear that we are the ones who have to fight much harder to get rid of such a ruthless regime. We still have twelve days to get out of this dark tunnel.”

Did the elections in Turkey go smoothly?

After the elections in Turkey on Sunday, election observers have expressed concerns about the procedures. Frank Schwabe, head of the Council of Europe’s election observation mission, stated that Turkey did not conform to the principles of a democratic election. The delegation criticized the lack of transparency in the counting of votes and asked the electoral authorities for a clear explanation on the publication of the election results. The agency is believed to be under government influence.

Unequal conditions were identified even before the election. The ruling AKP under Erdogan had “unjustified advantages”, especially in relation to the reporting of the Turkish media. The Turkish government controls large parts of the media landscape, which can lead to one-sided reporting. The opposition was apparently under massive pressure in some cases.

The low voter turnout in the regions hit hard by the earthquake at the beginning of February is also worrying. Although there were no legal obstacles, the emotional strain there was obviously enormous. For the time being, there is no official data on voter turnout in the affected areas.

How did the Turks vote in Germany?

Among the Turkish voters in Germany, a clear majority for Erdogan in the presidential election is once again emerging. The incumbent received almost two-thirds of the votes from Germany. It can be assumed that Erdogan will do much better in Germany than in the election overall.

