The big ESC final 2023 from Liverpool has found its winner. All results, placements and points of the countries can be found here at a glance.
Munich/Liverpool – The final field of participants has been determined and nothing stands in the way of the big ESC final 2023 from Liverpool. A total of 26 countries will take part in the big decision show on May 13th Euro Vision Song Contest part – including even Australia with a singer from Germany.
ESC final 2023: Expert expects a three-way battle – but the jury and spectators decide the result
in advance an ESC expert predicts a three-way battle for the final. Sweden, Finland and France would fight for the places on the podium. Of course, it cannot be said with certainty that this will actually happen. To do this, you first have to wait for the musical performances of the participants in the 2023 ESC final – and then for the jury to award points and vote by telephone.
About all results, rankings and countries around the ESC 2023 you will be informed here – as well as in the big live ticker for the ESC final 2023.
ESC 2023: These countries have qualified for the final on May 13 in Liverpool
off the Big Five at the ESC and last year’s winner, Ukraine, all other countries had to face the competition in the semi-finals in order to ideally qualify for the ESC final on May 13 in Liverpool. The final field of participants is as follows:
|Country:
|Act:
|Song:
|Austria
|Teya & Salena
|Who the Hell is Edgar?
|Portugal
|mimicat
|Ai coracao
|Switzerland
|Remo Forrer
|watergun
|Poland
|Blanka
|Solo
|Serbia
|Luke Black
|Samo mi se spava
|France
|La Zarra
|Evidence
|Cyprus
|Andrew Lambrou
|Break A Broken Heart
|Spain
|Blanca Paloma
|Eaea
|Sweden
|Lorene
|Tattoo
|Albania
|Albina & Familja Kelmendi
|duje
|Italy
|Marco Mengoni
|Due vite
|Estonia
|Alika
|bridges
|Finland
|Käärijä
|Cha Cha Cha
|Czech Republic
|Vesna
|My Sister’s Crown
|Australia
|Voyager
|promise
|Belgium
|Gustav
|Because of you
|Armenia
|Brunette
|future lover
|Moldova
|Pasha Parfeni
|Soareleşi luna
|Ukraine
|Tvorchi
|Heart Of Steel
|Norway
|Alessandra
|Queen Of Kings
|Germany
|Lord Of The Lost
|Blood&Glitter
|Lithuania
|Monika Linkyte
|stay
|Israel
|Noah Kirel
|Unicorns
|Slovenia
|joker out
|Carpe Diem
|Croatia
|let 3
|Mom ŠČ
|Great Britain
|Mae Muller
|I Wrote A Song
The total of 26 countries also compete in the ESC final in this order – the Boot order is also available as a PDF download.
ESC final 2023: All results, placements and points at a glance
Last but not least the ESC winner from 2012, Loreen, will be given great opportunities at the ESC final in 2023. In the first semi-final she knew with one to convince with a strong, clarified performance – and consequently made it into the final. An achievement that of course has to be confirmed in the big final show. Then the favor of the jury as well as the audience could be kind to her.
|Place:
|Points:
|Country:
|Act:
|Song:
|Jury:
|Audience:
|1
|583
|Sweden
|Lorene
|Tattoo
|340
|243
|2
|526
|Finland
|Käärijä
|Cha Cha Cha
|150
|376
|3
|362
|Israel
|Noah Kirel
|Unicorns
|177
|185
|4
|350
|Italy
|Marco Mengoni
|Due vite
|176
|174
|5
|268
|Norway
|Alessandra
|Queen of Kings
|52
|216
|6
|243
|Ukraine
|Tvorchi
|Heart of Steel
|54
|189
|7
|182
|Belgium
|Gustav
|Because of You
|127
|55
|8th
|168
|Estonia
|Alika
|bridges
|146
|22
|9
|151
|Australia
|Voyager
|promise
|130
|21
|10
|129
|Czech Republic
|Vesna
|My Sister’s Crown
|94
|35
|11
|127
|Lithuania
|Monica Lynkyte
|stay
|81
|46
|12
|126
|Cyprus
|Andrew Lambrou
|Break a Broken Heart
|68
|58
|13
|123
|Croatia
|let 3
|Mom ŠČ
|11
|112
|14
|122
|Armenia
|Brunette
|future lover
|69
|53
|15
|120
|Austria
|Teya & Salena
|Who the Hell is Edgar?
|104
|16
|16
|104
|France
|La Zarra
|Evidence
|54
|50
|17
|100
|Spain
|Blanca Paloma
|EAEA
|95
|5
|18
|96
|Moldova
|Pasha Parfeni
|Soarele si luna
|20
|76
|19
|93
|Poland
|Blanka
|Solo
|12
|81
|20
|92
|Switzerland
|Remo Forrer
|watergun
|61
|31
|21
|78
|Slovenia
|joker out
|Carpe Diem
|33
|45
|22
|76
|Albania
|Albina & Familja Kelmendi
|duje
|17
|59
|23
|59
|Portugal
|mimicat
|Ai coracao
|43
|16
|24
|30
|Serbia
|Luke Black
|Samo mi se spava
|14
|16
|25
|24
|Great Britain
|Mae Muller
|I Wrote a Song
|15
|9
|26
|18
|Germany
|Lord of the Lost
|Blood&Glitter
|3
|15
Germany, on the other hand, is participating Lord of the Lost on Dark Rock from Hamburg. Whose In the run-up to the ESC final, singer Chris Harms spoke about how he narrowly escaped a hand grenade attack – and leaves with one special photo sit up and take notice. (han)
#Results #placements #points #glance #Germany
Leave a Reply