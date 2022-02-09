Definitives. From now on, the president of the Government Commission of the Cabildo ahomense, Antonio Menéndez, closed the door to the losing candidates in the plebiscite that took place last Sunday for the appointment of trustees. Yesterday, he ruled that the results announced today will be “definitive and unappealable.” So there is no point in losing candidates wasting time filing complaints of irregularities, even with evidence. The losing candidate in San Miguel, Sergio Alejandro Quiñónez, who made public remarks, but that he will not formalize them because he knows they will not prosper, is already clear about that. Others are in the same style. Even if they change their minds at the last minute, they won’t have time to cough it up because after the Governance Commission gives the results, the protest will be taken from the new trustees. Not even crying is going to be good.

Dedication. They say that this determination carries a dedication for the Director of Tourism in the northern area of ​​Sinaloa, Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez, who some say harasses the candidates he supported and who lost in El Carrizo, Isidro Alcaraz; in San Miguel, Horacio Álvarez, and in El Guayabo, Selene Valdez, to challenge the result. This because of the tightness of the vote. Many consider that “Mingo” Vázquez was the big loser in the context of the plebiscite for trustees. Prior to the trustee elections, he met with Mayor Gerardo Vargas, with which many interpreted that he validated his victory in the June elections of last year and sent the message that they had reached agreements not to intervene in Plebiscite. However, the next day they surprised him meeting with the candidate for mayor in El Guayabo, Selene Valdez, which earned him a strangeness from the president of the Governance Commission, Antonio Menéndez, because the interference of officials was prohibited. And to top it off his candidates lost. However, some point out that this will not cost him the position he holds.

Civility. As the results are already clear, even though the Government Commission has not made them official, Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros met with the virtual winner in Topolobampo, Ulises Pinzón, the only opponent who won the plebiscite. Herminio Balderrama, the only one of the “government candidates” who lost, was also at the meeting. Pinzón stepped forward to keep his word to “team up” with the mayor, with whom he has had certain differences. One and the other send the message that they are going to work together to bring development to the port, which infers that the virtual trustee is going to “lower three little lines” to his opposition to the fertilizer plant project in the port. . By nature, the position takes away his leeway to continue his activism against the plant.

The supports. The one who was allowed to come to Ahome is the Undersecretary of Fund Management of the Secretariat of Economic Development in Sinaloa, Omar Gill Santini. The former mayor of Choix met with the members of the Restaurant Business Council in Ahome to offer them the support programs. Fortunately, restaurateurs still have time to sign up for the programs.

Cancelled. Enrique López Miranda, director of Inspection and Regulations of the Municipality of Ahome, had no choice but to not give permission for the installation of the Love Fair. The reason is due to the high incidence of coronavirus cases. They say that he had already contemplated it, but with more reason when the decision of the Health authorities came to him.