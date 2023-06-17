If Friday is a harbinger for the rest of the weekend, then we’re in for a chaotic Saturday and Sunday. The first training fell into the water except for the first four minutes. Not because of the amount of rain, but because the camera images did not reach the competition tower. Indeed, a billion-dollar sport that cannot yet establish a good camera connection. The second practice ended with a heavy downpour which shows how changeable the weather can be in Montreal.

This time it is raining at the start of the practice session, although the shower is not as heavy as yesterday’s. Nevertheless, the drivers have no choice but to ride on the rain tires. These may not be preheated with heating blankets. By the way, all drivers come out on the full laws and therefore not on the intermediates. There are quite a few puddles of water that the tire with the green outline cannot drain well enough.

Tsunoda twirls

These first few rounds are scanning and searching for the grip. Even in fifth and sixth gear, the spinning rear wheels are clearly audible. The first to have a moment is Tsunoda. He makes a perfect one 360 of and can pass without damage. Meanwhile, Alonso thinks it’s time to be the first to move to the intermediates. This is followed by a number of other drivers.

The trickiest part of the track seems to be the last chicane. There, several drivers shoot straight ahead. It will now be about who feels most comfortable with his car. Engine power plays a much smaller role than in dry weather. The moment at which you place a round is also a big factor. During the training some showers fall, which makes the track wetter again and the times increase.

Sainz is off

In the background we hear the audience shout ‘oh’ and ‘ah’. Carlos Sainz went off hard in the first chicane. Entering the first corner, he lets the car go just a little too far to the right, causing his right tires to touch the white line. There is a puddle of water on it that causes the tires to spin and the Ferrari hits the wall hard with the front. A red flag is a logical next step.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 The session has been red-flagged Carlos Sainz goes spinning off into the barriers at Turn 1#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/8cr2wogLCG — Formula 1 (@F1) June 17, 2023

After Sainz’s wreck has been hauled away, there are still 23 minutes left on the clock. This time the cameras just keep working after a red flag. Hurray! After this, no more rain falls. The track is of course still soaking wet, but the lap times are getting faster. Verstappen feels great in these conditions. At one point he is 1.6 seconds faster than anyone else.

However, this period of drought is short-lived. That causes Hamilton to go in. He thinks it’s a waste of time to stay out. While Hamilton does that, Verstappen continues to improve. In the end, only Leclerc comes in, with a distance of 0.3 seconds. Alonso follows 1.3 seconds from Leclerc. Magnussen drives the fourth fastest time.

Results of the third free practice for the 2023 Canadian GP

Verstappen Leclerc Alonso Magnussen Sainz Gasly Stroll Tsunoda Bottas Hamilton Hulkenberg Piastri Norris Albon Russell DeVries Perez zhou Ocon Sergeant

What time does F1 start in Canada?

Saturday

Qualification: 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Sunday

Race: 8:00 PM