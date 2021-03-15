Who will win the state elections in Baden-Württemberg in 2021? We show you the results for the new state parliament in detail as interactive graphics.

Stuttgart – In the south-west of the republic, the Green Prime Minister is aiming for a third term. The challenger for Winfried Kretschmann is Susanne Eisenmann from the CDU, who sits with him as minister in the current state government. The polls before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg suggested that a government without Alliance 90 / The Greens would hardly be possible.

The decision in the state elections in Baden-Württemberg will not be made until March 14th. On election Sunday, the polling stations will close as usual at 6 p.m. Only then does the counting of the votes begin, which is expected to be completed in the course of the evening. The voters and parties can therefore expect a preliminary official final result on Sunday.

Results and projections for the state election in Baden-Württemberg in 2021

As soon as the first forecasts and projections are available on the evening of the election, you will find the figures for the state election here. Before that, you can see the last surveys from Baden-Württemberg in the interactive graphics. The data is updated regularly until the end result is finally available. You can see the overall result as a percentage as well as the profits and losses. The election graphics also offer you a coalition calculator that shows exactly which parties have a majority of the members of parliament in common.

Election result in Baden-Württemberg: percentages in the state elections

Profits and losses in the state election in Baden-Württemberg in 2021

At this point you can see how the election result was compared to the previous state election. The profits and losses are displayed individually for the parties.

Coalition calculator for the new seats in the state parliament

Pick the parties you want to appear in this analysis. You can see exactly which parties would have a majority in the state parliament from 2021 with the result of the state elections in Baden-Württemberg.

Results in the constituencies: winners of direct mandates

You can choose your constituency in two ways. Either click the map or click the down arrow just above it to find the constituency by its name. Once the count is complete, you will receive the election results.

