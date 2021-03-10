Our info graphics accompany you from the projections to the result of the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021. See everything at a glance.

Mainz – The SPD has ruled Rhineland-Palatinate since 1991. Malu Dreyer has headed the state government for the Social Democrats since 2013. The CDU candidate Christian Baldauf is promoting a change of policy with a new Prime Minister. He wants to replace Dreyer’s traffic light coalition and find his own majority with the CDU in the leadership role. The polls for the RLP state election in 2021 showed that both parties were temporarily in the lead.

There will only be certainty on the evening of the election on March 14th. From 6 p.m. the polling stations are closed for the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate and the result will be counted. The election result is usually known a few hours later. As long as it is not an unusually close election result, in which the majorities depend on a few votes, the parties already know the requirements for forming a coalition at this point in time.

All results and projections of the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021 as info graphics

In the following graphics you will find the last surveys until the first forecast is available after 6 p.m. In addition to the overall result, you will also get the parties’ profits and losses compared to the previous choice. A coalition calculator provides information about the possible majorities for a state government. The new projections are continuously updated after 6 p.m. so that you always have the most current status. The projections ultimately lead to a preliminary official final result, which should be available on March 14th. The official final result will be announced a few days after the election.

Result of the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate: percentages for the parties

Profits and losses in the state election in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021