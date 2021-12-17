The second round of the Copa del Rey is over and with it we have all the results. The winners will go to the next pot where the teams that played in the last Super Cup (Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético and Athletic Bilbao) are already waiting.
The crosses will face Mancha Real against a Super Cup team, three First RFEF teams against the three remaining Super Cup teams, one First RFEF team against a First Division, eleven Second teams against eleven First Division teams. These are the results of the second round:
Andorra 1-2 Celta Vigo
San Sebastián de Los Reyes 0 (4) -0 (5) Fuenlabrada
Saragossa 2-0 Burgos
Huesca 0-1 Girona
Rayo Majadahonda 1-0 Malaga
Alcoyano 3 (3) -3 (1) Raise
Athletic Christ 1-2 Spanish
Andratx 1 (5) -1 (6) Seville
Zamora 0-3 Real society
Bergantiños 1-3 Vallecano Ray
Cultural and Sports Leonesa 2-3 Leganes
Castellon 1-2 Cartagena
Real Valladolid 3-1 UD Las Palmas
Ponferradina 2-1 Ibiza
Sporting de Gijón 2-1 Ibiza
Sanluqueño 1-7 Villarreal
Tenerife 1-2 SD Eibar
Unionists 0-1 Elche
Amorebieta 1-2 Almeria
Arenterio 1-2 Valencia
Llanera 0-6 Majorca
Talavera 2-4 Betis
Lugo 1-2 Mirandés
Albacete 0-1 Cadiz
Royal Stain 1-0 Granada
Athletic Balearic Islands 5-0 Getafe
Deportivo de La Coruña 1-2 Osasuna
