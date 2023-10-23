Kicillof: “Neither resignation nor anti-politics defeated us”

The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, the Peronist Axel Kicillof, celebrates his victory in the most populated district of the country: “Neither resignation nor anti-politics defeated us.” “I want to thank the people of Buenos Aires, regardless of whether they voted,” he said at the Peronist campaign center in the capital. The province of Buenos Aires, where 38% of Argentines live and 37% of the voters vote, will continue to be governed by Kicillof, who won with 45% of the votes in the provisional count.

“It was a vote for democracy, for memory, for the Malvinas, which are and will always be Argentine. It was also a vote for respect for the workers.” [trabajadores]to the retirees…”, he said from the stage, and added: “In the province of Buenos Aires, the vast majority knows that there are problems but that they are solved with more State.” As in the campaign center of the center-right, which celebrated the victory in the city of Buenos Aires without its presidential candidate, Kicillof has gone out to speak to the militancy without the presence of Sergio Massa.

With 90% counted, Massa is the presidential candidate with the most votes with 36.29% of the votes and will face the ultra Javier Milei in the second round, who obtained 30.19%. Kicillof has assured that the victory in the province of Buenos Aires “gives them strength”, but has clarified that “the campaign is not over.” “The campaign ends when Sergio Massa is the next president in Argentina. Nobody rests, nobody stops. We need a national government committed to the people.”