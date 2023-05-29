Cantabria | Revilla, after losing the regional government: “We are in a tide of the right”

The founder and leader of the PRC, Miguel Ángel Revilla, has appeared this Sunday after losing the Cantabrian government at the hands of the PP, which has won the elections with 15 deputies and which, together with Vox (4), will be able to add an absolute majority, which is in 18 seats. “We are in a tide of the right in Spain, of the PP and Vox, undeniable. Many things have influenced, many things, because the pandemic has influenced, a PSOE government has influenced [en La Moncloa] that it was a rather unnatural pact that most Spaniards have not understood, not even the PRC, which did not vote for that investiture… and then, for a party like ours, a regionalist party, when there are these tides, the people it goes to the useful vote for bipolarization because this municipal and regional campaign has been made an advance of the general ones ”, Revilla has valued.