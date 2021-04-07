Boris Gryzlov, the plenipotentiary of Russia in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), said that the extraordinary meeting of the contact group on Donbass, convened by the Ukrainian side, ended in vain. These are the results of the meeting. RIA News…

At the same time, it became known that after eight months Kiev made the first step towards compliance with the ceasefire. “Ukraine has publicly declared its adherence to the ceasefire measures, without any distortion or interpretation,” Gryzlov said.

He noted that Russia welcomes Ukraine’s statement. At the same time, the prevention and verification of possible violations should take place in the course of bilateral interaction between Donbass and Ukraine, the plenipotentiary said.

Gryzlov also said that Kiev blocked without any arguments all constructive and concrete proposals of representatives of Donbass within the framework of the verification mechanism of violations. The plenipotentiary expressed hope that the Ukrainian military will carry out the orders “declared by the statement published on the website of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.”

On April 2, Kiev accused Moscow of building up its military presence in Donbass, and the foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) countries decided to discuss “Russia’s military activity around Ukraine.”