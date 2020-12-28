I.n their investigation into the massive explosion of a motor home in Nashville, USA, the authorities have come to the conclusion that the alleged bomber was killed in the act. The investigators also named the suspect for the first time on Sunday. The man’s name was Anthony Warner and was there when “the bomb went off,” said federal prosecutor Don Cochran. The 63-year-old perpetrator was said to have been killed by the bomb explosion.

The investigators still did not provide any information on the motive. Traces would continue to be followed. However, investigators said they had not targeted Warner before the crime. So far there are no indications of possible accomplices.

The investigators had previously announced that they assumed a deliberate act. Police raided a house in southeast Nashville on Saturday.

The motor home exploded early Friday morning in the center of the city in the state of Tennessee, internationally known as the country stronghold of America. Announcements for evacuation had come from the vehicle beforehand. Because of the warnings, the area could be evacuated in time, three people were slightly injured. The force of the explosion was enormous, dozens of houses were badly damaged.