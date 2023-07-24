The scrutiny of the CERA vote begins on Friday: how much can the final result change?

More than 24 million Spaniards, of the 37 million who were called to vote in the general elections, went to the polls on Sunday. However, this figure is not yet definitive, since the vote of Spaniards residing abroad, the so-called CERA vote (Electoral Census of Absent Residents), remains to be counted. In 2011, the requested vote system was implemented, whereby Spaniards residing abroad had to previously request the exercise of their right to vote. This mechanism reduced the participation of expatriates, so much so that in the last elections in November 2019 only 6.8% of Spaniards residing abroad voted. But the repeal of the requested vote in June 2022 suggests that this figure will increase, which gives more importance to the CERA vote.

In these elections, 2,325,310 Spaniards residing abroad had the right to vote. The vote of these citizens can be cast by mail or in person at the Spanish consulates of the resident country. Argentina is the country where the most Spaniards live, with almost 435,000, followed by France with 237,000. Expatriates had the right to vote until July 18 by mail and until July 20 in person at the consulates. Once all the votes have been deposited, the scrutiny is held five days after election day, so in this case the counting of the CERA vote will not begin until this Friday, July 28, with the auditors designated by the political parties, as regulated by article 75 of Organic Law 5/1985, of June 19, on the General Electoral Regime. At the end of the scrutiny, the Central Electoral Board will make public these data for each consulate broken down by provinces.

Depending on the final scrutiny, the CERA vote may move a deputy in provinces such as Madrid or Girona. In the Catalan constituency, the PP has fallen 363 votes away from snatching the last seat from Junts. In the Spanish capital, for its part, the popular ones have remained 1,749 votes away from snatching the last seat from the PSOE, so the more than 378,000 voters of Spaniards residing abroad may slightly vary the final result.