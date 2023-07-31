The investiture deadlines

These are the steps that remain until an eventual investiture or, in case of not being achieved, for an electoral repetition:

Constitution of the Courts. 17 of August. That same day, the age table is formed (with the two youngest and oldest parliamentarians), the Chamber Table is elected, including who will preside over the assemblies, and all those elected are sworn in.

Query period. August 18th. The King can begin the round of consultations with the leaders of the parties with the possibility of governing the day after the Chambers are constituted, but there is no date to start the consultations or a deadline to conclude them.

Opening of the legislature. In the next 15 days. The regulations of the Chamber consider that within the period of 15 days following the constitutive session, the solemn opening session of the legislature will be held. The King presides over it.

A candidate stands for investiture. No date or deadline. The applicant submits to the endorsement of the legislature once the King has proposed him as a candidate. He can accept the King’s proposal or reject it.

Investiture session. No assessed date. The congressional candidate begins his inauguration by exposing his political program in a speech.

First vote. The day after the inauguration speech. The first vote is held the day after the candidate’s speech, who needs an absolute majority of the Chamber to be invested. If he succeeds, the King will make him president. This act is key, because activate the term of two months after which elections must be called.

Second vote. 48 hours after the first vote. In the event that the proposed candidate does not obtain the support of the absolute majority of the Chamber, the second vote must be carried out 48 hours later, in which it will be enough for the candidate to obtain a simple majority. This voting process can be repeated several times, with different candidates, but the deadline for the electoral repetition is only deactivated if a successive candidate achieves the confidence of the Chamber.

Electoral call. Two months after the first ballot, elections are called. This is stated in article 99.5 of the Constitution: “If after the period of two months, from the first investiture vote, no candidate has obtained the confidence of Congress, the King will dissolve both Chambers and call new elections with the endorsement of the President of the Congress. That Royal Decree is published the next day in the BOE, and the elections must be held just 54 days later.

Elections. 47 days after the call. It is valued by law that you have to vote 47 days after the publication of the decree of electoral convocation. Thus, if no candidate were to be sworn in and the deadlines were the tightest, Spaniards would vote again in at least four or five months, although experts point to six months from now: that is, in December of this year (when they were due to ) or January 2024, in a scenario similar to that of 2019. Until then, the Government of Pedro Sánchez would continue in office.

