Russian President Putin: An Il-76 with captured military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was shot down by a missile from a Western air defense system

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the results of the examination in the case of the crash of the Il-76 military transport aircraft with Ukrainian prisoners of war on board. According to the Russian leader, the aircraft that crashed in the Belgorod region was shot down by the American Patriot system.

The head of state clarified that the Patriot missile was launched from territory controlled by Ukraine.

Putin added that Moscow insists on an international investigation into the disaster, but noted that “there are no volunteers from international organizations.”

Here I am officially, taking this opportunity [хочу заявить] – We officially ask you to send international experts and conduct this analysis, evaluate the available material evidence that the plane was shot down by the Patriot system from a specific place and at a specific time Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin admitted that Kyiv shot down the Il-76 due to negligence

The Russian leader said that he does not know and does not understand why the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot down a Russian plane carrying 65 of their own servicemen intended for exchange. He admitted that Kyiv could have hit the Il-76 by accident.

See also France in shock, pack of young people armed with cleavers and knives at the village dance: "We are here to hit the whites". A 16-year-old killed, seven arrested It can be assumed that they did this by accident. It's a crime anyway. In this case, if this is so, then it is a crime of negligence. There is such a legal term. The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article “Terrorism”. A legal assessment from the Investigative Committee is their professional duty. They know what they are doing and whether there is a specific reason for it Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The head of state pointed out that in the West the media are trying to hush up the story of the Il-76 crash out of fears “that this will have a negative impact on sponsors and they will give less money.” However, in Russia, the politician promised, they will not forget about the crimes of Kyiv.

Photo: RF IC / RIA Novosti

“Just look at what’s in the media in the West. Nothing. So just a click, and that’s it. And everyone immediately forgets, everything immediately leaves the information field, everything is cleared. But we will not forget about the crimes that they [украинские власти] committed against our citizens,” noted Putin.

Russia voiced a demand to the West after the examination of the Il-76 crash

Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin said that Russia will insist that international public organizations express their opposition to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on a Russian military transport plane.

Related materials:

“From the very beginning, no serious person doubted that this was a Western weapon. The fact that this has been proven gives us additional arguments to continue the position we have already taken that terrorism against military transport aviation, especially in conditions when Ukraine knew that prisoners were being taken for exchange, is unacceptable,” he said.

The Il-76 that crashed in the Belgorod region was carrying prisoners of war for exchange

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense crashed in the Belgorod region near the village of Yablonovo in the north of the Korochansky district, located more than 70 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The crew managed to move the heavy transport vehicle away from residential buildings.

Photo: Vk.com/newsbelgorod / Globallookpress.com

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that Kyiv committed a terrorist attack by shooting down a plane carrying out a humanitarian mission – there were 65 captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers on board.

The Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) confirmed the version of a missile attack on the plane. He also established that the launch point of the missile that shot down the Il-76 was located in the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region. The strike was carried out from anti-aircraft missiles. A criminal case has been initiated under an article on a terrorist act.