Voters guarantee abortion rights in Michigan, California and Vermont

In the mid-term elections in the United States this Tuesday, not only the composition and control of the two Houses of Parliament of the country were settled, but also other issues that have been submitted to the citizen vote, among them, the right to abortion in five states: Michigan, California, Vermont, Kentucky, and Montana.

In the disputed State of Michigan, 54% of voters have enshrined this right in the State Constitution, with which this territory joins California (69% of yeses) and Vermont (76%), two traditional fiefdoms of the vote Democrat, where voters have also supported allowing women to decide on their pregnancy, though only within state lines.

The proposals to amend the fundamental laws of these States come after, in June, The Supreme Court overturned the judgment of the Roe v. Wade case, which in 1973 gave federal status to the freedom of women to terminate pregnancy. By annulling that sentence, the Supreme Court returned to the States the power to decide on that right.

In a conservative state, Kentucky, the result of the vote on a proposed constitutional amendment to outlaw abortion is still up in the air when only 5% of the ballots remain to be counted. With 95% of the registered votes, the no to that amendment is imposed on the yes by a narrow margin.

In Montana, voters had to choose whether or not to enact the “born alive” law, which would force health care providers to provide medical care to babies born alive after botched abortions. Anti-abortion activists believe that some fetuses have been abandoned without medical care after surviving an abortion, despite data confirming that surviving such surgery is extremely rare. Doctors who fail to treat such babies will be fined up to $50,000 and face up to 20 years in prison. 13 states have banned or restricted in a few cases abortion. (Agencies)