The government is betting on compromise and not yet on election campaigns. It demonstrates the ability to act that costs billions of euros.

The coalition committee only lasted a good four hours in the evening, and the self-assessments afterwards couldn’t be much friendlier. According to the participants from all sides, the conversation was “harmonious”, “constructive” and in a “good atmosphere”. The grand coalition has also decided on a new package to combat the consequences of the pandemic.

The signal that the coalition is sending was necessary and correct: the government is still relying on compromise and not on an election campaign, as some recent attacks by the SPD on the coalition partner suggested. A clear demarcation between the Union and the SPD at the beginning of a super election year would be understandable in normal times, but the times are not normal.

In the midst of a pandemic in which the lives of the population are severely restricted, there is no need for a government to campaign against each other, but for one that seeks solutions to the dramatic problems. The dispute and blockade would have signaled the opposite – and weakened the trust in the government that is currently so necessary.

The coalition is once again demonstrating its ability to act with billions of euros – of which it has distributed something on all sides: The Union has pushed through the extended loss carry-back for companies – i.e. offsetting corona-related losses with earlier profits – and an extension of the reduced VAT rate for the catering trade SPD corona bonuses for children and recipients of basic security.

The fact that the SPD falls far short of the demands of the social associations, which rightly advocated a limited increase in the standard rate due to coronavirus – that will only cause protests in small groups. Support for families, low-wage earners, companies, gastronomy and culture, after all, there is something for almost everyone.

But it is also telling which topic the coalition has postponed again: There was no agreement on the controversial supply chain law. Questions like these will show whether the government is still ready and able to act beyond the acute pandemic fight. Then, however, the superficially harmonious atmosphere could quickly be over.