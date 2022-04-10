Home page politics

Of: Leyla Yildiz, Philipp Kuserau

According to projections for the 2022 French election, there will be a runoff between Macron and Le Pen. © IMAGO/Julien Mattia / Le Pictorium

The 2022 French elections are scheduled for April 10th. All extrapolations in the overview. We also explain when the first results will be available.

Update from April 11, 12:05 a.m.: 84 percent of the votes are currently counted – according to the platform Europe Elects a large proportion of the voices not yet included come from urban areas. This could speak for a rather high figure for Marine Le Pen; the right-wing candidate is not least popular in rural areas in the presidential election.

Macron (runoff) 27.4 Le Pen (runoff) 25.3 Melenchon 20.1 Zemmour 6.9 pecress 4.7 yesdot 4.4 Lassalle 3.4 Rousel 2.4 Dupont-Aignan 2.2 Hidalgo 1.8 Arthaud 0.6 Poutou 0.8

Update from April 10, 8:24 p.m.: So, according to the projections, there will be a runoff between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen on April 24th.

Results of the 2022 French election: First projection published

Update from April 10, 8:05 p.m.: The first projection is here! The first numbers can be found in the table above.

Update from April 10, 8 p.m.: The polling stations in France have just officially closed. In the next few moments we expect the first projections. It remains exciting!

Update from April 10, 7 p.m.: The polling stations in France will close in about an hour and the first projections will then come in. It remains exciting to see whether a preliminary result will be announced during the course of the evening.

First report: Paris – Who will govern Germany’s neighboring country in the future? Only the citizens of the French election for the presidency on April 10, 2022 can answer this question. The incumbent Emmanuel Macron is definitely one of the party – eleven other candidates want to contest his post. Here we explain how election day works and when the first projections or results will be available.

France election 2022: the people determine the new president directly – the result in two ballots

In France, the president is elected directly by the people and is determined in two rounds of voting by absolute majority. In other words, on April 10 Emmanuel Macron and all his eleven opponents will be at the start. If one of the applicants achieves an absolute majority (at least 50 percent), that person is considered the winner.

If, on the other hand, there is no absolute majority, the two candidates with the most votes will go to a runoff on April 24th. This is where the citizens ultimately determine their new president.

Result of the 2022 French election: first projections after the polling stations were closed

In both ballots, the population can only do this in the polling stations. Postal voting is not allowed for fear of manipulation. The polling stations have on the days of Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Only after they are closed do the counts and thus the first projections begin. However, experience has shown that the final result will not be known on the same evening, but rather the next day.

France election 2022: Presidential election result likely next day

Should the probable event occur that no clear winner emerges from the election, the procedure for the runoff election on April 24th will be the same. The polling stations are open again 8 a.m. to 8 p.m open to the electorate and immediately afterwards the votes will be counted. The new president and thus the head of French politics will be fixed by April 25th at the latest.

Only then will it be clear whether it will be Emmanuel Macron again. In polls and forecasts, he is still ahead of his direct competitor Marine Le Pen. We will keep you up to date on the current developments in the presidential elections in France in the news ticker on election day. (ly)