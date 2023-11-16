US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks at the APEC summit

Negotiations between President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden concluded in San Francisco. The meeting between the two leaders lasted four hours: during this time, the politicians discussed relations between the two countries, agreed on cooperation and walked around the garden. However, they did not make any joint statements following the negotiations at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. What Biden and Xi Jinping discussed and agreed on is in the Lenta.ru material.

When did the meeting start?

Negotiations between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping began at about 10 pm on November 15 Moscow time, that is, at 11 am San Francisco time. The meeting took place not on the sidelines of the APEC summit, but at the Filoli estate in San Mateo County. This is an estate museum with picturesque gardens, located 40 kilometers from San Francisco. The estate is publicly owned and is a California landmark.

After the heads of the United States and China shook hands, their negotiations lasted several hours. Politicians were expected to discuss the war in Israel, a special military operation in Ukraine, as well as the development of artificial intelligence, relations between the two countries and climate change.

China-US relations

A special place in the negotiations was given to bilateral relations between Beijing and Washington. During the meeting, Biden stressed that the rivalry between the two countries should not turn into open conflict.

Xi Jinping, in turn, noted that it is impossible to turn away from cooperation between the United States and China.

For large countries like China and the United States, turning their backs on each other is not an option Xi JinpingChairman of the People’s Republic of China

The Chinese leader also called the attempts of one country to remake the other unrealistic, and added that confrontation between Beijing and Washington would have negative consequences for both sides. “I still believe that rivalry between countries should not become the main trend, as it will not help solve the problems facing China and the United States,” Xi Jinping emphasized.

Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

At the end of the negotiations, Biden on his social network account X (formerly Twitter) wrote about making “real progress” in a meeting with Xi Jinping. He called the negotiations one of the most constructive and productive contacts between the United States and China.

Following the meeting, the leaders of the two countries agreed to resume a high-level dialogue between the military, which was interrupted in 2022. The importance of such contacts was proven by the incident with a Chinese balloon over the United States, CNN noted.

At the same time, Biden, giving a press conference after the talks, said that he warned China against interfering in the American elections, which will be held in 2024.

Lifting sanctions

Among other things, during the meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, the Chinese leader expressed hope for the lifting of unilateral US sanctions. He emphasized that external forces will not be able to hinder the development of the PRC, and the abolition of restrictions will create fair competition for Chinese and American companies in the US market.

In addition, Xi Jinping noted on the sidelines of the APEC forum that China is ready to be a “partner and friend” of the United States in the economy. According to the Reuters news agency, Beijing seeks to “calm down global business” and resist attempts by Chinese companies to attract investment from abroad.

Drugs

One of the main results of the negotiations between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden was the agreement of the Chinese leader to help Washington in the fight against the drug fentanyl, a wave of consumption of which has swept the United States and provoked a powerful drug crisis in the country. China has agreed to prosecute companies that produce fentanyl precursors. This synthetic opioid is produced in clandestine laboratories in Mexico, India and China, but the United States considers China to be the main source of the dangerous drug.

The fact is that this substance is considered 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, but costs less than natural opioids. Having a similar effect to heroin, fentanyl is much more rapidly fatal with long-term use, as well as a spike in overdose deaths. In terms of the number of deaths in the United States, the drug has already overtaken road accidents, and in 2022, every seven minutes, one American died precisely because of fentanyl.

At the same time, this substance is legally used as an anesthetic, mainly in disaster medicine, field medicine and paramedicine.

Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

What else did Xi Jinping and Joe Biden discuss?

In addition, at the meeting, the leaders agreed to create an expert group that will study the dangers of artificial intelligence. Biden also expressed his support for Ukraine.

During the talks, Xi Jinping and Biden walked through the garden; during the promenade, the US President showed his Chinese counterpart a photo of him in San Francisco 38 years ago. “Do you know this young man?” — Biden asked, showing a photo of Xi Jinping in his youth against the backdrop of the Golden Gate Bridge.

It was in 1985 that the head of the People’s Republic of China visited the States for the first time; this visit shaped his idea of ​​the country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying later said.