According to the results of processing and counting 100 percent of the protocols in the elections to the State Duma, the United Russia (ER) party wins with 49.82 percent of the vote. Relevant data posted on the website of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia.

In total, five parties that have overcome the 5 percent barrier are entering the lower house of parliament. In second place after United Russia was the Communist Party (18.93 percent). They were followed by the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (7.55 percent), A Just Russia – Patriots – For the Truth (7.46 percent) and New People (5.32 percent). Thus, in the new State Duma, in comparison with the parliament of the previous convocation, there will be one more party.

Of the 225 seats allocated to single-mandate constituencies, 198 were won by United Russia, 9 by the Communist Party, 8 by A Just Russia – For Truth, 2 by the Liberal Democratic Party. The parties Rodina, the Party of Growth and the Civic Platform brought one single-mandate candidate to parliament. Another five Duma seats will be occupied by self-nominated candidates.

Earlier, the head of the CEC Ella Pamfilova said that the turnout in the last elections was unexpectedly high. According to her, it was 51.68 percent and exceeded the figure for the 2016 parliamentary campaign.