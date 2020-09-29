Highlights: Election Commission announces by-elections for assembly seats in 11 states including UP, Madhya Pradesh

Votes to be cast in MP and UP on November 3

Voting on 7 November in one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur

new Delhi

The Election Commission has announced the by-election dates for 56 assembly seats in 11 states and one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. Voting for the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will be held on November 3, while the by-elections will be held on November 7 on one vacant seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur. The results will be out on November 10.

By-elections to be held in these states

One seat in Chhattisgarh, 8 seats in Gujarat, 1 seat in Haryana, 2 seats in Jharkhand, 2 seats in Karnataka, 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 2 seats in Manipur, 2 seats in Nagaland, 2 seats in Odisha, 1 seat in Telangana. And bypolls are to be held in 7 seats of Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, a Lok Sabha seat in Bihar is to be held on November 3.

Know when elections will be held on 56 Legislative Assembly of 11 states

Announcement of Madhya Pradesh by-elections, know full schedule

What is the status in MP assembly

MP has 230 members in the Legislative Assembly. It has 28 seats vacant. At present, BJP has 107, Congress has 88, BSP has 2, SP has 1 and Independents 4. After the by-election, any party will need 116 MLAs to remain in power. BJP needs 9 MLAs to stay in power. At the same time, Congress needs 28 MLAs. In such a situation, both the parties are pushing for victory in the elections.

Bypolls announced on vacant seats in Madhya Pradesh

Know where to vote when

The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh assembly seats will be held on November 3. The by-elections will be held on November 7 in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat of Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur. The result will come on 10 November.

UP assembly seats to be held on November 3, results to be announced on November 10

Know all from nomination to voting