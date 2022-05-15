Home page politics

Thomas Kutschaty (l), North Rhine-Westphalia SPD chairman and state parliamentary group leader, and Hendrik Wüst (CDU), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, are to lead their parties as top candidates in the state election campaign. ©Oliver Berg/dpa

Who won the 2022 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia – Hendrik Wüst (CDU) or Thomas Kutschaty (SPD)? The overview of the result in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The result of the NRW state election 2022: who is the Winner in North Rhine-Westphalia? Who has what percent?

who is the Winner in North Rhine-Westphalia? Who has what percent? CDU head of state Hendrik Wüst leads in the polls ahead of SPD challenger Thomas Kutschaty.

In this News ticker will be the result of the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia updated on May 15th.

Update from May 15, 1:33 p.m: The polling stations close at 6 p.m. this Sunday – an exciting point in the NRW election 2022. After that, the counting of the votes cast begins. The provisional official result is not expected until early Monday morning. But until then: election night feeling!

All election parties start early on Sunday evening, with “Anne Will” top politicians debating the election from 10 p.m. For example, based on the forecasts (based on surveys, for example also in the polling stations). Or the first projections (based on the votes already counted). The interim results, which are published again and again from 6 p.m., are the fodder for the thrill of those interested in politics.

In the last polls before the election, Wüst’s CDU was just ahead of the SPD. However, the current governing party, the FDP, will make heavy losses. Thus, Wüst would need a new coalition partner. There are several ways to do this – depending on the outcome of the election. An exciting election night is ahead.

Result of the NRW state election 2022: When will the numbers come?

first report: Munich/Düsseldorf – With around 17.9 million inhabitants, North Rhine-Westphalia is the most populous federal state in Germany. With around ten million inhabitants, the center of NRW is one of the 30 largest conurbations in the world. A corresponding number of people are affected by political decisions locally.

While the Russia-Ukraine war is globally paramount, all of this makes the 2022 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia a groundbreaking political event in the Federal Republic. Munich, Hamburg, Stuttgart or Dresden – in all the other state chancellories they are taking a close look at who will rule in Düsseldorf in the future. State chief Hendrik Wüst from the CDU, or his SPD challenger Thomas Kutschaty? While the union of CDU and CSU supports the SPD in the federal government according to the INSA survey for the Bild newspaper far behind, the same opinion research institute also predicts an election victory for the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Results of the 2022 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia: who will be prime minister in North Rhine-Westphalia?

Four days before the 2022 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia, the CDU had increased its lead over the SPD in the voters’ favor on Thursday (May 12). In the INSA survey, also for the Picture, the CDU of the incumbent Prime Minister Wüst came to 32 percent.

According to a previous survey by the same opinion research institute, the CDU only passed the Social Democrats at the beginning of the week. The SPD and Kuchaty make it to 28 percent, which would mean a drop of 3.2 percentage points compared to the 2017 state election. According to INSA, the Greens were 16 percent on Thursday, the FDP eight percent, and the AfD seven percent. With three percent in the NRW state elections, the left would miss entering the state parliament in Düsseldorf.

Nevertheless, it should be tight on Sunday (May 15). The Wahlen research group on behalf of ZDF and Infratest dimap for WDR had seen the lead of the CDU narrow a few days earlier. On May 6, both research institutes came up with 30 percent for the CDU and 28 percent for the SPD.

What will the result of the 2022 NRW state election be like? Who is the election winner in North Rhine-Westphalia? And with what share of votes for his party? In this news ticker stops Merkur.de you up to date. (pm)