The schedules for matchday 21 of LaLiga Santander are already known. The highlight will be the confrontation between Barcelona and Athletic on Sunday, January 31 at 9:00 p.m. For its part, Real Madrid will host Levante in after-dinner hours (4:15 pm) on Saturday 30. Atlético de Madrid, leader of the competition, visit Ramón de Carranza to face Cádiz at 4:15 pm.

The rest of the day is as follows:

Friday January 29

Valladolid – Huesca 21:00

Saturday January 30

Eibar – Seville 14:00

Real Madrid – Raise 16:15

Valencia – Elche 18:30

Villarreal – Real Sociedad 21:00

Sunday January 31

Getafe – Alaves 14:00

Cádiz – Atlético de Madrid 16:15

Granada – Celta 18:30

Barcelona – Athletic 21:00

Monday February 1

Betis – Osasuna 21:00