The schedules for matchday 21 of LaLiga Santander are already known. The highlight will be the confrontation between Barcelona and Athletic on Sunday, January 31 at 9:00 p.m. For its part, Real Madrid will host Levante in after-dinner hours (4:15 pm) on Saturday 30. Atlético de Madrid, leader of the competition, visit Ramón de Carranza to face Cádiz at 4:15 pm.
The rest of the day is as follows:
Friday January 29
Valladolid – Huesca 21:00
Saturday January 30
Eibar – Seville 14:00
Real Madrid – Raise 16:15
Valencia – Elche 18:30
Villarreal – Real Sociedad 21:00
Sunday January 31
Getafe – Alaves 14:00
Cádiz – Atlético de Madrid 16:15
Granada – Celta 18:30
Barcelona – Athletic 21:00
Monday February 1
Betis – Osasuna 21:00
