Check here, in La Verdad, all the results of the 23J 2023 Elections in the municipality of Santomera, in real time. Here you can follow the count instantly with the results in all the municipalities for the election of deputies and senators for 23-J. The electoral count data is updated minute by minute as the count progresses and until the final count of the general elections. The results of the polls in Santomera they include participation and the percentage of votes counted instantly. with the last scrutinized data, at 02:24 hoursin Santomerahas been registered 100% participation.

Results 23J Santomera



The results in Santomera of the general elections of 23J to the Congress of Deputies and the Senate can be compared, in La Verdad, with the results registered in the previous electoral call, which was held on Sunday, November 10, 2019. For each political party, the number of votes obtained is offered and the number that the same formation received in the previous appointment with the polls. Total abstention data and the number of blank votes are also offered.

Through the La Verdad search engine you can find the electoral results of the last general elections. Simply enter the name of any municipality or province in the search engine.

Results of the 23J 2023 elections in Santomera



In the general elections on July 23, 350 congressional deputies and 208 senators are elected, to which are added those designated by each autonomous community parliament. The result of the Congress of Deputies will decide whether the Popular Party of Alberto Núñez Feijóo or the PSOE and Pedro Sánchez govern. In any case, both the candidate of the Popular Party and that of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party need the support of Santiago Abascal and Vox or Yolanda Díaz and Sumar, according to the polls.

You can follow all the results of the 23-J elections, possible agreements, winners and losers live, minute by minute, La Verdad.

*This content has been prepared automatically, based on the update of the electoral counting data.