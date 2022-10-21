Women’s football continues to grow and after a highly publicized European Championship, club competitions are expected to make a leap this season in terms of audience. This week the women’s Champions League began, a competition that pits the best clubs in Europe against each other and once the first day is over, these are the results.
FC Zurich 0-2 Juventus
Bayern Munich 2-0 Rosengard
FC Barcelona 9-0 Benfica
Olympique de Lyon 1-5 Arsenal
Villaznia 0-2 Real Madrid
Wolfsburg 4-0 Polten
PSG 0-1 Chelsea
AS Roma 1-0 Slavia Prague
FC Barcelona is once again the favorite team not only because of the great squad they have, but also because they managed to endorse 9 goals against Benfica, a team that is far from weak, but that was barely able to compete against a Barça that is still intractable with several of the best players in the world. The current Champions League champions show that they are ready to win the title again, despite the fact that Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was injured and unable to play.
On the other hand, the team that has won the most Women’s Champions Leagues and another of the great favorites, Olympique de Lyon, was severely beaten by Arsenal, despite far exceeding the English team’s budget. This shows the good work that has been done in England, which paid off in the last European Championship and that everything indicates that it could give them in this Champions League seeing how Chelsea, who beat PSG, has also competed. We will be attentive to this edition of the Women’s Champions, since it promises great emotions and very even duels.
