From: Jens Kiffmeier

Meseberg’s results are not enough for the Greens. The parliamentary group insists on the introduction of the industrial electricity price – and thus provokes the FDP.

Nuremberg – The traffic light threatens new trouble: just one day after the cabinet meeting in Meseberg, the Greens have shown dissatisfaction with the results. The parliamentary group insists on significantly greater efforts in economic aid. In particular, the introduction of the bridge electricity price for the industry must “finally be implemented now,” according to a multi-page decision paper, about which the Southgerman newspaper (SZ) reported. The template contains plenty of fuel, because the project is controversial among the traffic light partners of the SPD and FDP. Does the promised coalition peace start to falter again after one day?

After Meseberg: The Greens parliamentary group meets in Nuremberg for a closed meeting

The Federal Executive Committee of the Greens is meeting this Thursday in Nuremberg for a retreat – one day after the Meseberg cabinet retreat. In addition to the six-strong leadership team led by the two federal chairmen, Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour, the two Greens top candidates for the Bavarian state elections, Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann, also take part in the two-day meeting. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) will be connected digitally at the start.

Many partners, many opinions: The leader of the Greens, Ricarda Lang, calls on Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) to introduce an industrial electricity price. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

According to the Greens, the board wants to set the priorities at the meeting by the end of the year, with a focus on the upcoming state elections in Bavaria and Hesse. The 2024 European elections should also be an issue. A visit to a company, a tour of a folk festival and talks about current business concerns are also planned. According to the party, the main focus of the meeting is the effects of the climate crisis and extreme weather events on the regional economy as well as current economic policy issues.

From the point of view of the Greens, the economy is on the brink of collapse. The government has already launched many important projects, such as securing skilled workers. But in order to prevent another crash, the coalition would have to be better coordinated and act much more quickly, the decision paper says. Especially without the introduction of an industrial electricity price, the country was threatened with the exodus of important branches of the company. This must be prevented at all costs.

To Lindner’s annoyance: Greens insist on industrial electricity prices for Germany

But in the coalition, the industrial electricity price is controversial. While Economics Minister Habeck wants to use state subsidies to cap the price of electricity for energy-intensive industrial sectors in Germany at five cents, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) vehemently rejects this project. And Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is also critical of the project – in contrast to parts of his own party, who can certainly imagine the introduction.

The Greens do not accept lack of money as an excuse from the finance minister. They want to tap into the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) to finance their project. This was specially equipped with 200 billion euros in 2022 to deal with the effects of the energy crisis.

The traffic light coalition excluded the bridge electricity price in Meseberg

But will Lindner play along? Rather unlikely. Most recently he was very cross with the Greens. He resisted their demand for the introduction of basic child security until Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) blocked his growth acceleration law in the cabinet. The procedure caused a lot of resentment on both sides. Both are now on the way – but the publicly displayed dispute caused the traffic light coalition to plummet in the polls.

Peace summit in Meseberg – these are the results of the cabinet meeting

Against this background, Chancellor Scholz finally called the partners to reason. The cabinet meeting at Schloss Meseberg was to start off. However, the partners excluded the controversial industrial electricity price. Instead, the coalition partners presented the following results, on which the coalition was able to agree:

Tax relief for companies

Reduction of bureaucracy for companies

Expansion of the electronic patient record

Classification of Georgia and Moldova as safe countries of origin

More leeway for the Federal Intelligence Service (BND)

Introduction of artificial intelligence in administration

With a silencer: Olaf Scholz promises silent government

The government partners actually wanted to declare the traffic light dispute settled. “We are a government where hammering and screwing is done,” Lindner said after the discord. But that leads to noise. “But something will come out of it.” Should mean: It’s not all that bad. To be on the safe side, the chancellor promised a lower level of background noise for the future: “We will hammer and knock, but with a silencer.” After the Greens’ closed conference, it will already be seen how well this silencer works. (jkf)