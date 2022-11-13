Who will be the vencedora, in the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022?

And after the bizarre qualifying and entertaining sprint, it is now time for the main course. Who will be the first to cross the finish line at the Carlos Pace circuit after another 300 kilometers? After yesterday, the Mercs may have the best odds. That does not sound unfamiliar, but for this year it is the first time. In the sprint, the silver ones steamed up to the front and they had no child with Verstappen.

The latter was the only one to start on the medium tires, but whether that explains everything is the question. Sergio Perez was on softs and was able to Das Haus don’t keep track either. Okay, Verstappen should be expected to be a little faster than Checo normally, but still.

Ferrari then? Meh, they haven’t been looking great all weekend. In qualifying things went wrong again in terms of strategy at Leclerc. Sainz was second in the sprint, but he incurs a grid penalty and is therefore seventh on the grid. Leclerc came back to P6 in the sprint behind Verstappen and Perez, but will start fifth today. Let’s see what all this brings us, in the Grand Prix of Brazil!

Start

The Mercs are getting off to a good start and holding their position. Behind it, Norris is getting seriously close to Perez. Despite locking wheels, the Briton barely keeps his McLaren out of the side of Perez’ RB18. Red Bull remains P3 and P4, Norris has Leclerc for P5. The Ferraris follow behind him.

The other McLaren then asserts itself in a less positive way. Ricciardo taps Magnussen. The hero of Friday then spins and caroms against the honey badger itself. End of story for both and the race management goes for the safety car to clean up the mess.

When the safety car disappears, it immediately goes wild. Verstappen immediately tries to attack Hamilton. Last year’s ruffs give each other very little space. And that’s all wrong. Verstappen is just not quite far enough past Hamilton to demand the corner, but the latter also gives absolutely no space. This while he must have seen Max.

The resulting touché throws the fighters far back. Max has to go to the pit, while Hamilton apparently thinks he can continue. Meanwhile, the crash party isn’t over yet. Norris is attacked by Leclerc, but gives away a little bit on the rear wheel of the F1-75. The Monegask flies into the tire stacks.

You would say this triggers another safety car. However, that is not the case. Leclerc manages to get out of the barriers again and so the game can continue. Hamilton says on the radio that in his eyes there was no question of a racing incident. Leclerc also believes that there is no insjiedent on them race used to be.

Russell and Perez now lead the race sovereignly after the touché of their leaders. Russell can make a small gap to the Mexican, who stays close. Some drivers come in very early for a new set of tires. Albon already did that during the safety car phase, but also men like Sainz soon say goodbye to their first set of rubber. Russell, on the other hand, lets his team know after 19 laps that the tires are still nice and fresh. The key to today’s victory?

Mid Race

Perez comes in going into lap 24. He gets back on track behind great guy Bottas, who is doing a good stint for Alfa Romeo. Russell also comes in later for his first stop, which puts Hamilton in the lead for a while. The seven-time champion doesn’t seem to be much bothered by the crash with Max qua pace. However, when HAM comes in on lap 30, Russell takes the lead again. He has four seconds on Perez and seems to be the favorite for the win.

Verstappen and Leclerc meanwhile seem to no longer play a role for the podium. Leclerc is driving around on P14 after his hit, while Verstappen is still behind on P16. At his first pit stop, the Dutchman has since redeemed a penalty of five seconds for the touché with Hamilton.

Alonso had made a good move up to P5 after his problems with Ocon yesterday, but again has bad luck. Alpine’s pit stop is seriously slow. ALO falls back to P16. Not what they wanted at Alpine, which is still battling McLaren for P4 in the Constructors’ World Championship. With Ricciardo out of the race, a double points score would be more than welcome.

Hamilton is seriously fast on his way. Russell may be managing the pace a bit, but if not Hamilton is actually the faster of the two. It sucks for HAM that he had that contact with Max. In total, HAM is about ten seconds behind Russell, but Perez is still driving between the two Mercs. Sainz is still on the ropes, but it seems to be about the Merries and Perez for the podium.

On lap 44, Ferrari more or less confirms that, telling Sainz that his fight with Perez is for the podium. On the same lap, number 44 emphatically pushes Perez. Hamilton himself is still ten seconds behind Russell. However, he now has Perez right in front of his pierced nose. Perez cannot avert the doom and goes for the ax on the straight. Could Hamilton still sneak in Russell?

Hamilton pits for softs going into lap 49. HAM doesn’t seem too happy about it and shouts to his team that his tires are still good. At Merc, however, they are mainly interested in getting a 1-2. This way they know for sure that they can cover Perez. Sainz will now come alongside the veteran for P2, but he will probably go for a third stop.

The race is shaken up again when Norris suddenly stops at duck butt, also referred to by the locals as Bicko de Pato. It takes a while, but then the race management orders a virtual safety car. For McLaren it is the first double outage since the Honda days. Sainz takes advantage by stopping for his last set of softs. Hamilton will be disappointed that there is no real safety car, because then he would have had Russell in his sights.

Oh wait… there is now suddenly a full safety car. The marshals can’t push Norris’s car away, so heavy machinery has to be involved. Russell already feels the mood and asks his team if they are going to race, or if they are dragging in the 1-2. The answer is ‘we’re going to race’. So that will be something.

Finish

Verstappen is looking forward to making some more of the race. He has fairly fresh rubber under his car, unlike some of his competitors. The Dutchman can’t wait until the field is released again, according to the radio. It’s an interesting one, because Sainz, for example, just got a fresh set of tires. Is it enough to threaten the Mercs?

Tsunoda seems to be acting a bit crazy, but maybe it is a mistake of the race management. The Japanese apparently did not receive the message that he may overtake the safety car. Huge hassle from the FIA. But finally, we’re off again!

After an exciting conversation on the radio, Ocon packs Vettel after the restart. The Frenchman was told that he cannot stop Alonso, was not happy about that, but is doing the only thing he can do to identify himself. Perez appears to be asleep, but defends himself valiantly against Sainz. The latter now has his teammate in his neck who is also in a hurry. Verstappen passes Ocon and Bottas in the first corner in one fell swoop! What is happening here…

After Sainz finally packs up Perez and goes on the hunt for Mercedes, Leclerc follows his team leader’s lead. Sergio hasn’t had any luck with the safety car and it has to be said that Red Bull didn’t either pace has this weekend. Even Alonso easily passes PER and after that it is not long to wait for VER for the Mexican.

The difference between the leading duo is still a good second, but for now they seem to leave each other alone. With Sainz on the ropes, maybe that’s for the best. Verstappen does pass Perez without too many problems.

Three laps before the end, Sainz’s charge seems broken. The Mercs get to fight it out, but Russell seems to have it in the bag. It is the young Briton’s first win in F1 and it is immediately a beautiful one. At least he didn’t steal it, although we’ll never know what would have happened if Hamilton hadn’t had that hit with Verstappen. HAM is still second.

The two fighters for P2 for the championship both want to see a team order to collect extra points. However, both catch on. Sainz apparently wants his podium and Ferrari lets LEC suffocate. Verstappen is ordered to let Perez pass if he does not take ALO, but then does not. Moving aside, it remains a difficult story for an F1 driver.

Behind the Red Bulls, Ocon, Bottas and Stroll become the last men in the points. The rest piss off the pot and have to wait for Abu Dhabi for the next chance. Will that race be as beautiful as this one? Probably not, but oh well, we will of course look again…

Results Formula 1: Brazilian Grand Prix 2022

Russell – Mercedes Hamilton – Mercedes Sainz – Ferrari Leclerc – Ferrari Alonso – Alpine VERSTAKEN – Red Bull Perez – Red Bull Ocon – Alpine Bottas – Alfa Romeo Stroll – Aston Martin Vettel – Aston Martin Zhou – Alfa Romeo Schumacher – Haas F1 Gasly – Alpha Tauri Albon-Williams Latifi – Williams Tsunoda – Alpha Tauri

DNF

Norris – McLaren

Ricciardo – McLaren

Magnussen – Haas F1

This article Result Formula 1: Grand Prix of Brazil 2022 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Results #Formula #Brazilian #Grand #Prix