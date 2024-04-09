Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Fighting for majorities in the parliamentary elections in South Korea: President Yoon Suk Yeol and opposition leader Lee Jae Myung (front). © picture alliance/dpa/National Assembly Press Corps via YNA/Kin Cheung

The result of the elections in South Korea will be close. President Yoon is threatened with a lesson in the troubled country – because of spring onions. The news ticker.

Seoul – In the end, everything depends on a bunch of spring onions. A few weeks of Election in South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol visited a supermarket. He wanted to get an overview of prices in the country, which is plagued by inflation. The vegetable, which is essential for Korean cuisine, was supposed to cost 875 won (about 60 cents), which Yoon considered a “reasonable price.”

But for many citizens, this sounded like mockery and proof of the head of state's lack of reality. Because you actually have to shell out three times as much for onions in this country. The supermarket had only changed the price shortly before the visit. The affair came to a head during the election campaign – and could now even cost Yoon his election victory.

Form of government: Republic of South Korea Capital city: Seoul Current President: Yoon Suk-yeol Currency: won

Choose in South Korea

The landmark parliamentary elections are taking place in South Korea on Wednesday (April 10). Experts expect that after a polarizing election campaign, voters will primarily vote for or against President Yoon and his conservative domestic policies. But the race is extremely close. According to the latest polls, the conservative Party Power of the People (PPP) and the Democratic Party (DP) are at odds Yoon's rival Lee Jae-myung is in a close neck-and-neck race.

The spring onion affair really heated up the election campaign. Mocking memes on online services didn't take long to appear. The debate caused such waves that the electoral commission was forced to ban the bringing of spring onions into election offices in order to prevent possible influence on those going to the polls.

The country is actually suffering from massive problems. As the New York Times reported that the economy is weakening massively while real estate and food prices are galloping to new heights. Added to this is a rising income gap and the massive missile threat from North Korea – all problems that are causing worry lines on the faces of the younger generation in particular.

Survey to South Korea election

But all of these issues were recently obscured by the spring onion affair. Instead of real, factual discussions, the election campaign was almost exclusively about stirring up resentment against the candidates – with the result that the South Korean election has degenerated into a black-or-white vote. In the latest polls, Yoon's rival Lee Jae-myung's Democratic Party (DP) was slightly ahead (37 percent to 35 percent).

According to an analysis of the surveys by the New York Times President Yoon is particularly unpopular among voters in their 50s and younger. But the same polls also found that respondents distrusted the opposition Democratic Party, whose leader Lee Jae-myung, who was stabbed in January, is on trial for bribery and other crimes.

Electoral system in South Korea: The president does not stand for a vote in parliamentary elections

Lee's party currently has a majority in the 300-seat parliament. During the election campaign, she promised to “punish” Yoon for his alleged mismanagement. Yoon's PPP, in turn, described Lee and Cho Kuk, the head of the new Rebuilding Korea party, as “criminals” who should be in prison. The election in South Korea can only be seen as a “referendum” on Yoon, political advisor Bae Kang Hun told the news agency AFP. Only Yoon's party is voting in the election, not the president himself. His term of office runs for three years until 2027.

The electoral system of South Korea The first National Assembly of South Korea met on May 31, 1948. She drafts all of the country's laws. To ensure proportionally fair representation of the people, 253 members are elected in municipal constituencies and 47 by political parties. In the election on April 10, 2024, 254 members will be elected in municipal constituencies and 46 will be elected by political parties. Since May 2019, due to legislative majority rule, the ruling party has been the Democratic Party of Korea. The executive power of government is exercised by the executive branch, which is subordinate to the president. The President is elected by direct election for a term of five years. The constitution stipulates that the president can only be elected for one term. President Yoon Suk-yeol took office on May 10, 2022.

Kang Joo Hyun from Sookmyung Women's University stated AFP However, it should be borne in mind that the election could just as well be a vote on the DP's opposition work. But be that as it may, an election defeat for the presidential party could make governing complicated, the expert explained. “If the PPP is still a minority party after the election, cooperation with Parliament will be very difficult. The president then quickly becomes a lame duck and the power of state affairs is severely limited.”

If, as some surveys predict, the opposition even gets more than 200 out of 300 seats, Yoon could even become a “dead duck,” emphasized advisor Bae. With such a parliament, the president could do “absolutely nothing” other than maintain the status quo in foreign relations. The majority members could then even seek impeachment proceedings.

Elections in South Korea: When will there be a forecast, projection and result?

The election promises to be quite exciting. But until an exact result is known, voters need patience. The election in South Korea starts at 6 a.m. But the counting of votes takes time. There may be forecasts and projections immediately after the polls close. But the announcement of the official election results could drag on until Thursday morning, it was said.

Population, Vacation, currency:

The South Korean election is sure to attract international interest. With around 52 million inhabitants, the country is one of the 30 most populous countries in the world. This makes South Korea, whose currency is the won, an important trading partner for many countries. And it is a popular holiday destination for travelers. Despite the tensions with North Korea – the border between the two hostile countries is considered to be the most heavily fortified militarily – millions of tourists are drawn to the peninsula every year. According to the Foreign Office, a vacation is despite the dictator's threats Kim Jong Un remain safe from attack. (jkf)