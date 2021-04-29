Results Facebook nearly doubles earnings as ad sales grow – Apple boosts strong growth in demand for Iphone

According to Facebook, the number of people using the service every month increased by ten percent.

Social media giant Facebook nearly doubled its results in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. The $ 9.5 billion hurt result was boosted by ad sales, which grew as the corona pandemic stuck people at the boxes.

Facebook also said the number of people using the service each month has increased by ten percent. According to the company, the service is used by 2.85 billion people every month.

An 8% increase in the number of daily users was also reported. The service has about 1.88 million daily users, the company says in its bulletin. User figures are from March.

Facebook’s revenue from online advertising grew 46 percent year-over-year. Advertising revenue for the first quarter of the year was about $ 25.4 billion, according to the company. According to the company, the prices of individual advertisements rose by about 30 percent from the level of the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company’s turnover is almost entirely based on advertising revenue. Total revenue for the quarter was approximately $ 26.2 billion.

Equipment manufacturer Apple, meanwhile, more than doubled its earnings in January-March to $ 23.6 billion compared to the same period last year. Growth was driven by, among other things, the peak in sales of Iphone phones and strong growth in sales of the company’s other equipment and services.

The company bulletin according to revenue was higher than ever before in that quarter. Net sales increased 54 percent year-over-year to a total of approximately $ 89.6 billion.

The company’s smartphone revenue grew 65 percent year-over-year to a total of $ 47 billion for January-March. The development reflects the high demand for the new Iphone 12 models.

Technology company Google parent company Alphabet announced earlier this week that the company’s earnings more than doubled in the first quarter. Ecommerce mammoth Amazon’s result is expected on Thursday.

Both companies, like Facebook and Apple, have benefited significantly from the upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with more and more people moving their work, shopping and leisure time to the Internet.

“The coronavirus has accelerated the transition to a digital environment in areas such as education, healthcare, telecommuting and e-commerce, and certain companies have benefited from this. On the other hand, the sector is wrestling with people’s concerns about their privacy and security, ”says the researcher. Darrell West the incubator from the Brookings Institution in Washington said news agency AFP.