From: Bettina Menzel

At the federal-state summit, the 16 heads of government of the federal states met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz. © IMAGO/Chris Emil Janssen

The federal-state summit lasted late into the night, but, according to Chancellor Scholz, brought a “historic moment”. The Union is more cautious.

Berlin – It was probably the most important federal-state summit in a long time. At the meeting of the 16 heads of government of the federal states with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Monday (November 7th), a whole host of explosive topics came to the table. The focus was on curbing illegal migration and financing asylum policy, but the pace of planning and the Germany ticket were also discussed.

Federal-state summit at a glance: These are the results on the topic of migration

The discussions lasted late into the night. The distribution of costs in asylum policy in particular caused a need for discussion. In the end, the federal government largely responded to a request from the states. In the future, the amount of federal support should be based on the actual number of asylum seekers. In this “breathing system” a flat rate of 7,500 euros will be paid annually per asylum seeker from 2024.

A compromise, because the federal states had previously demanded an amount of 10,500 euros per asylum application. “When the numbers go up there is more money, when the numbers go down there is less money,” said Chancellor Scholz about the decision and even called the agreement a “historic moment.” The reactions of Union politicians, however, were more cautious. The results are not yet enough for Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), as he announced on X (formerly Twitter). CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann said on Tuesday in the ARD morning magazine that the new financing system for asylum policy was “a small step” in terms of relieving the burden on municipalities. The result is “far from enough to curb illegal migration in Germany.”

The number of illegal entries into Germany has recently increased due to the numerous crises worldwide. States and municipalities reached their limits. “Our common goal is to reduce irregular migration,” promised Scholz. One of the measures decided on Monday is the faster processing of asylum procedures for nationals of countries with a recognition rate of less than five percent. In the future, these asylum and court procedures should be completed in three months. For all other asylum applications, processing should take a maximum of six months. For comparison: On average in some federal states it is currently over 30 months.

Summit decides to cut benefits for asylum seekers: “Attraction of the welfare state reduced”

In addition, Germany wants to continue to maintain border controls on the national borders with Austria, Switzerland, Poland and the Czech Republic. In order to achieve this, there should be additional resources in terms of personnel and digitalization. In the future, the federal government also wants to hold intensive discussions on migration agreements with other countries of origin and promote the creation of the Common European Asylum System at EU level, it was said. The Federal Government wants to examine whether an asylum procedure outside Europe is possible in compliance with the Geneva Refugee Convention and the European Convention on Human Rights. The proposal came from the Union-led countries and is legally controversial.

The federal-state summit also decided to cut benefits for asylum seekers. Accordingly, in the future, those seeking protection should only receive so-called analogue benefits at the rate of regular social assistance after 36 months and not after 18 months, as is currently the case. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) was satisfied. “The restriction on benefits for asylum seekers can lead to savings amounting to a billion euros,” the minister wrote on X early Tuesday morning. The measure will also “reduce the attractiveness of the German welfare state,” Lindner continued.

Further results of the federal-state summit: Germany ticket and more speed in planning

Another topic of the The federal-state summit was the Germany ticket. This should continue to happen in the future. However, it is currently unclear whether the price of 49 euros can be maintained. The state transport ministers should present a concept for implementing the ticket from 2024, it was said on Monday.

Germany also wants to speed up the planning and approval processes for the construction of wind turbines, power lines, railway lines and apartments. At the federal-state summit, politicians therefore concluded an acceleration pact to streamline and reduce procedures. In the future, the construction of apartments, the expansion of attics and the installation of cell phone masts should become easier. The package includes around 100 individual regulations, said Chancellor Scholz.