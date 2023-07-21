Results announcements | The “super days” of the results season continue – for example, Stockmann and Finnair announce their results

Among others, Finnair reports on its results.

Earnings season continues today, when several Finnish companies announce their second quarter results.

Among other things, the airline Finnair, which issued a positive profit warning last month and raised its estimate of its comparable operating result made at the end of April, is reporting on its results. The company believes that its result for the current year will reach at least the level of 2019, when the comparable operating result was 162.8 million euros.

Stockmann and forestry company Stora Enso will also announce their results today.

Stockmann issued a profit warning earlier this week. According to the company, the weak Swedish and Norwegian kroner are weighing on the result.