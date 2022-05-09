The first PPV after WrestleMania is always in charge of closing old quarrels. At WrestleMania Backlash some were closed … and others not so much.

WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Results

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso) defeated RKBro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) & Drew McIntyre: Combat with two very marked rhythms. The first, too slow, allowed each group to shine, but once the fight was measured, it was absolute madness. All against all, appearing from nowhere and leaving their best shots. It was a chaos that was resolved with a spear from Roman on Riddle. There was no final unification of titles, but the combat was of a very high level.

Madcap Moss defeated Happy Corbin: Showy combat that Moss took for intelligence and speed. The fight was very physical. Corbin had a great dominance time and Moss was also able to have the moments from him. Once the fatigue started to set in, Corbin made a rookie mistake. He got upset, left with everything and Moss made him fail with a little package, which Corbin complained about, to put an end to the lawsuit.

Ronda Rousey is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion by beating Charlotte Flair in an ‘I Quit’ match: The animosity between Charlotte and Ronda was real. For this reason, they did not hesitate for a second to work hard. Flair, with more experience in these fights, ruled for a longer time. He took the fight to the ringsite and from there they hit each other with everything they could find. The fatigue, with the passing of the minutes, was evident and the mistakes were going to come. Back in the ring, Rousey dominated and closed a very special armbar. The lock was applied by jamming Charlotte’s arm into a chair. The pain was excruciating and Flair gave the expression he didn’t want: ‘I Quit’.

Edge beat AJ Styles: A new person joins Edge’s faction. Rhea Ripley appeared by surprise hooded, attacked Styles and facilitated the victory of Edge. Before, the Canadian and Styles offered a high-level match. They emptied themselves, they found everything … and when Styles had it in his face, first Priest, who was neutralized or Finn Balor, and then Ripley gave Edge the victory.

Omos beat Bobby Lashley: The rivalry can continue, and it is that after an intense combat in which Omos had a bad time… the prank appeared. When the Nigerian giant was worse, MVP appeared. He hit Lashley with the cane and left the triumph on a platter for his representative. Anything could have happened, but that intervention was key in the end of the lawsuit.

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins: High-carat combat. Rhodes and Rollins were emptied from the start. They had a lot of resentment for everything that happened at WrestleMania and that was noticeable. The two fighters had their moments. They were close to winning, also losing… and they took very big punishments because they hit each other with everything in the ring and also on the ringsite. With both of them tired, anything could happen, and it did. Rollins tried to win with a package that had an illegal grip. Cody managed to reverse the situation and using the same trick he achieved victory.

