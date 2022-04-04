The second night of WrestleMania 38, like the first, left no one indifferent. Another four hours of show that made the public vibrate.

WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday Results

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to be Universal and WWE Championship: Both fighters promised a pitched battle and did not break their word. During the fight there was no middle ground: either they were surviving or inflicting a harsh punishment on their opponent. Lesnar started better, but taking advantage of the fact that the referee was KO for a few seconds, Roman gave a low blow and a blow with the title from him to Brock. He knew how to recover and with a kimura he was about to win. Roman resisted and with a spear he achieved a historic victory. He has a reign of 581 and is a Universal and WWE champion. He is the real ‘Boss of the Table’.

Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee: Theory attacked McAfee from behind and paved the way for Vince, who beat up the former NFL. It was an injustice, and that is why Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared when no one expected him, who applied a Stunner to Theory, Vince McMahon and McAfee himself.

Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory: Very good performance by the ex-NFL. Theory also contributed, but McAfee was better. He made big moves, but won controversially. He pinned Theory and with an illegal package (due to a hold) he took the win. McMahon entered the scene and the former NFL did not hesitate to challenge him.

Sheamus & Ridge Holland defeated New Daw (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston): Sheamus and Holland did not wait for the bell to ring to act. The former tag team champions tried, but Buch was also present and Xavier Woods took a harsh punishment from Sheamus and Holland, who took advantage of it to win. Buch, finishing, also attacked King Xavier. The insult will not end like this.

Edge beat AJ Styles: One of the toughest fights of the night. The two did not have a very high rhythm, but they were powerful. Each blow sought to do real damage and the accounts followed one another. None was accurate, but the fatigue was evident. Edge was practically KO and when AJ Styles was about to put the end, Damian Priest appeared out of nowhere. That distraction was used by Edge to apply a spear to AJ and thus win the match. At the end, Edge and Priest sealed their union. Very interesting movement.

Sasha Banks & Naomi are proclaimed new champions in pairs by defeating Queen Zelina & Carmella, Natalya & Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan: As usual in a fight with so many variants, it was crazy. All couples had their moment. At first, the strongest fighters sent, but little by little each one found her moment. Mella and Zelina entered with the wind in their favor. Naomi resisted and in a spectacular teamwork together with Sasha Banks, they managed to finish off the already former champions. Finally comes out with a victory from WrestleMania Sasha Banks.

Johnny Knoxville defeated Sami Zayn: Tremendous what was seen in this segment. All things considered, Zayn was better, but then Knoxville enlisted the help of the entire Jackass cast. Knoxville pulled tricks up his sleeve and hit the Canadian with absolutely everything. The victory was achieved after applying a shock with a taser and then catching him in a giant mouse trap. Delusional what was seen in that lawsuit.

Bobby Lashley beat Omos: Lashley has returned in style. Omos is a bone and it was proved. Bobby took blows of all colors, he suffered… but he knew how to hold on and trust himself. He suplexed the giant and split him with a spear to take away Omos’ one-year undefeated record.

RKBro’s (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) retained the Raw tag team championships by beating Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) and Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable): Vibrant and entertaining combat. All the couples showed a high level of rapport and left very spectacular actions, everything was resolved with two geniuses from the champions. Riddle applied an RKO to Ford from the third rope and Randy Orton applied another to Gable when he jumped. At the end, Street Profits wanted to toast with the champions and invited Gable Stevenson. Chad Gable came out to confront him and Stevenson (who has yet to make his official debut) knocked him out with a tremendous suplex.

