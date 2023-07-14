• First stage: winner Adam Yates
• Second stage: winner Victor Lafay
• Third stage: winner Jasper Philipsen
• Fourth stage: winner Jasper Philipsen
• Fifth stage: winner Jai Hindley
• Sixth stage: winner Tadej Pogacar
• Seventh stage: winner Jasper Philipsen
• Eighth stage: winner Mads Pedersen
• Ninth stage: winner Michael Woods
• 10 July: rest day in Clermont-Ferrand
• Eleventh stage: winner Pello Bilbao
• 12 July, eleventh stage: Clermont-Ferrand – Moulins – 180 km
• July 13, twelfth stage: Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais – 169 km
• July 14, thirteenth 13th stage: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier – 138 km
• July 15, fourteenth stage: Annemasse – Morzine – 152 km
• July 16, fifteenth stage: Les Gets – Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc – 180 km
• July 17: rest day in Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc
• 18 July, sixteenth stage: Passy – Combloux – 22 km (individual time trial)
• July 19, seventeenth stage: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc – Courchevel – 166 km
• July 20, eighteenth stage: Moûtiers – Bourg-en-Bresse – 186 km
• July 21, nineteenth stage: Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny – 173 km
• 22 July, twentieth stage: Belfort – Le Markstein Fellering – 133 km
• July 23, 21st stage: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris – 115 km
